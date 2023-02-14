James ‘Jimmy’ Henry Stands
We bid farewell to Jimmy Stands, who died peacefully with his wife by his side at home in Libby, Montana on Aug. 29, 2022.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
James ‘Jimmy’ Henry Stands
We bid farewell to Jimmy Stands, who died peacefully with his wife by his side at home in Libby, Montana on Aug. 29, 2022.
Jimmy was born in Livingston, Montana on Feb. 23, 1934 to Florence and Alvin Stands of Pray, Montana. Jimmy was a boundless rancher, outfitter, guide and mountain man. He never turned anyone away who was in need of help. His devoted and loving wife stood by him for many years, including during his first and second stroke. He was a man of unimaginable strength, knowledge and courage. We love and will miss you, Jimmy.
He is survived by his wife, Anastasia (Stacy); and brother Larry and children: Lisa (Larry) Mehlhoff, Bonnie (Ervin) Ekstedt, and Randy (Melissa). His son Ronald preceded him in death.