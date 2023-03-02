James Earl Bales
James Earl Bales, 79, of Livingston, passed away on Feb. 28, 2023 after a long battle with dementia.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
James Earl Bales
James Earl Bales, 79, of Livingston, passed away on Feb. 28, 2023 after a long battle with dementia.
He was born to Vola and Gertrude Bales in Somerset, Kentucky on Nov. 29, 1943.
He attended school in Livingston and upon graduation enlisted in the U. S. Air Force. He was a Vietnam Veteran and was especially proud of flying 400 sorties over South Vietnam. After leaving the military, he worked for Burlington Northern Railroad. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, golf, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and working search and rescue.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 58 years; son Michael; granddaughter Shannon; great-grandson Rylen; sister-in-law Debra (Tim) Wahl; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, son James (Jimmy) and brother Larry.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Franzen Davis Funeral Home in Livingston. Graveside services with full military honors will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Livingston, MT. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.franzen-davis.com.