Jack Munro, 95, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Livingston Health Care in Livingston, Montana with family by his side.
He was born Jonathan Murdock Munro, Jan. 7, 1928 at Chico Hospital near Pray, Montana to Thomas William and Violet Harriet (Busby) Munro. He started his education at Big Creek School and graduated from Park High School in Livingston in 1947. Jack remained a bachelor all his life.
Jack worked for the Nelson Hereford Ranch in Paradise Valley for about 20 years as a ranch hand before working at Park Rural Electric Co-op as a lineman-equipment operator, from which he retired after 25 years.
As a young boy, Jack learned to play the harmonica and later the accordion by ear. He never learned to read music. He enjoyed playing for family and friends as well as small country dances. His last performance was at his 95th birthday party in January.
Jack was an avid baseball fan, which began as a child when family and friends would gather at his grandfather’s homestead, and they played whenever weather permitted on the ball diamond created there.
Jack enjoyed anything to do with horses and spent time helping neighbors with branding and rounding up cattle throughout the year. He often went with friends on horseback trips for a week at a time in the back county wilderness area. Jack participated in the Yellowstone Wagon Train trips from Chico to Cokedale (1976) and Springdale to Clyde Park (1977) and was Wagon Master on the first trip.
Jack also loved snowmobiling during the winter months, taking trips to West Yellowstone and Cooke City with family and friends.
Jack was a member of Park County Pioneer Society, Park County Snowmobile Club and Park County Back Country Horseman.
He is survived by 22 nieces and nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; all of his siblings: Lila Johnson, Bertha Dodge, Tom Munro, Erma Dodge Allen, Donna Beer Ragsdale, Dale Munro, and Faye Ammerman; a niece, Dixie Dodge Kelley; two nephews, Tim Munro and Kenny Beer; and a special friend of 35 years, Jean Cole.
A memorial service will be held on April 15, at 11 a.m. at the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston. Reception will immediately follow the service. A private family interment at the Emigrant Cemetery will be held on May 27.
