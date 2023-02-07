Hubert ‘Hubie’ Walter Weber
Hubert “Hubie” Walter Weber passed away on Feb. 4, 2023 at Livingston HealthCare. He was 90 years old.
Hubie was born in Hobson, Montana on June 5, 1932 to Della and Walter Weber. When he was 5 years old, the government planned to enlarge Ackley Lake near his family’s home by putting in a dam which would ultimately flood their homestead. Hubie would often tell of how their house, barn and other buildings were now underwater, stating that he was “born at the bottom of Ackley Lake.” His family then purchased a home and acreage in Paradise Valley, where Hubie would remain for the next 85 years.
He began helping his parents on the ranch at a young age and eventually took it over. He raised crops and various livestock including beef cattle, dairy cattle and sheep. He and his older brother shared a property line and worked together, helping each other out putting up crops and ranching for many decades. He took such pride in his work and in his ranch. His work truly brought him joy.
On May 27, 1972, Hubie married Darlene Falk. They were blessed with one daughter, Veronica. In Hubie’s own words when asked what it was like to become a father, he said, “It was a miracle and a serious responsibility all in one. I so enjoyed playing with my little girl at the end of every day. She was so beautiful and precious and so was her mother. How blessed I was and still am.” This is a true testament to Hubie’s outlook on life — always counting blessings and letting his positive attitude and faith shine through in everything he did and said. There was not a kinder, gentler soul. He was truly a friend to everyone. It was very apparent the love he had for God and his family. He had such fond memories of growing up and playing with his sister Donna and often described his brother, Robert, as his mentor and advisor who he always looked up to. His greatest joy however, came in the form of grandchildren. He became fondly known as “Papa.” He was so proud of each and every one of them.
Hubie’s strength was immeasurable. He battled cancer for seven years. In recent months he fought through a recovery from a stroke, multiple falls, multiple fractures and fought through his final respiratory illness just as he had his entire life — with the greatest courage, strength and never-ending positive attitude. Anyone who knew him was a witness to these incredible traits.
Hubie is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Della, his brother Albert, his daughter Theresa Marie and his beloved wife, Darlene.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Veronica and Michael Kokot and his beautiful grandchildren Emily (Jacob) Schneller, Zoe Kokot, Abigail Kokot, Payton Kokot and Caleb Kokot and his step-grandson, Josh (Autumn) Kokot, his brother, Robert Weber and his sister, Donna Burgener, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He spent years tending God’s land and now his working hands have been put to rest. Papa, we love you!
Vigil services will be held Friday, Feb. 10 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 11 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with Rite of Committal to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements can be found on Franzen-Davis website at www.franzen-davis.com.