Hilda Faye Flick, of Livingston, MT, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home on April 16, 2023.
Born on Wednesday the 27th of July, 1955, she went to be with the Lord at the tender age of 67.
She was predeceased by her mother, Gladys, and her father, TJ Parks.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 29 years, Dave Flick; two stepdaughters, Paige Flick of Boston, MA, and Jessica Flick of Indianapolis, IN.; sisters Betty Jean and Shirley; brothers Bobby, Fred, Rufus and Lamar, nieces and nephews Roger and Lisa Yarborough, and Bobby and Theresa Parks — all residing in Florida; great-nieces and nephews Jordyn and Byron Rollins, Jadyn Yarborough; and many others.
Faye’s kindness was unparalleled. She was always there to offer support and comfort to those she loved. She was extraordinarily compassionate, which was evident in how she cared for her cats and her husband. She rescued the ones most in need — the sick and injured, which were near and dear to her heart.
With a huge heart, Faye was a pillar, nurturing, genuine and selfless. Words cannot adequately express how deeply her absence is and will continue to be felt by her husband and her stepdaughters. Always a blessing in our lives, forever in our hearts and eternally missed — we love you, Faye.
She is lovingly remembered by her many friends and Montana family.
