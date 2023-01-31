Gerald Rand “Jerry” Johnson passed away in Sacramento, California on Jan. 2, 2023 after a two-year battle with Glioblastoma (brain cancer).

Jerry was born in Livingston on Nov. 10, 1962, the son of Wallace and Jeanne Johnson. Jerry joined his sisters Janelle and Janice. Jerry attended St. Mary’s School and Park High. Jerry played football all four years of school. During Jerry’s senior year, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and after graduating in the spring of 1982, he headed to San Diego, California for basic training.