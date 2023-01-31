Gerald Rand “Jerry” Johnson passed away in Sacramento, California on Jan. 2, 2023 after a two-year battle with Glioblastoma (brain cancer).
Jerry was born in Livingston on Nov. 10, 1962, the son of Wallace and Jeanne Johnson. Jerry joined his sisters Janelle and Janice. Jerry attended St. Mary’s School and Park High. Jerry played football all four years of school. During Jerry’s senior year, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and after graduating in the spring of 1982, he headed to San Diego, California for basic training.
Jerry proudly served our country as a fighter jet engine mechanic on numerous tours of duty on the aircraft carrier the U.S. Nimitz, which included three combat missions to the Middle East. Ater 25 years of serving his country, he retired. Jerry continued to serve our country as a subcontractor for the Navy.
Jerry loved the outdoors. He hunted, fished and camped at Mill Creek, Pine Creek and Big Creek, where he hiked and drove his dad’s Honda 90. Jerry and his dad went boating in the boat that they fixed up together and named Bertha. It was first Jeanne Q but Jerry’s mom did not like the name and Jerry persuaded his dad to change the name to Bertha, which was the nickname that Jerry gave to his dad. In the winter, Jerry and his family skied at Bridger Bowl and Jardine.
In 1995 Jerry married Heidi Hooten, and became stepdad to her daughter Peach, and had many years of happiness. Heidi and Peach took good care of him during his battle with brain cancer.
Jerry was a man of few words, like his father before him, and when he spoke he was always kind, thoughtful and insightful. “Go placidly among the noise and what peace there may be in silence.”
Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Wally, and his mom, Jeanne, and survived by his sisters Janelle Johnson, Janice (Gary) Berg, wife Heidi and daughter Peach, nephews Andrew and Jason, Aunt Karlene and Uncle Phil and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Jerry’s name to the Veteran Glioblastoma Research Foundation.
Sail on Jerry, we love and miss you.