Eugene (Gene) Harold Lee passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2023 at age 94 in Livingston, Montana with family by his side. Keeping with Gene’s wishes, he will be interred with his wife of 52 years, Marion Wallace Lee, in Pachuta, Mississippi.
Gene was born in Decatur, Georgia on March 17, 1928 to Victor Leon Lee and Hermie Childers Lee, the youngest of three boys. His parents and two brothers, Victor Lavon Lee and James Elmo Lee, all preceded him in death.
Gene is survived by his two daughters, Priscilla Madsen of Gardiner, Montana and Cynthia Burton of Los Angeles, California and his grandchildren, Jessica Conley, Joshua Burton and Forrest Madsen.
Gene graduated from the University of Georgia with a business degree, served in the Georgia National Guard, was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 125, and was an accomplished ham radio operator. Gene retired after a long career as a sales representative for Kraft Foods while residing in Meridian, Mississippi. Gene loved his pets, gardening, helping his neighbors, and was a consistent volunteer with the Meridian Swim Team for many years. Gene was a true Southern gentlemen and a devoted family man.