Elaine Loraine Fallang May 17, 2023

Elaine Loraine Fallang 61, of Fairview, MT, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her father's home in Livingston, MT. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m. in Reed Point, MT.Condolences can be posted on Franzen Davis Funeral Home website at franzen-davis.com.