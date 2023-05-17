Elaine Loraine Fallang

Elaine Loraine Fallang 61, of Fairview, MT, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her father’s home in Livingston, MT. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m. in Reed Point, MT.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags