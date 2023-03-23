Donna Jean Pfaff Lemert
Donna Jean Pfaff Lemert, of Livingston, MT, passed away on March 9, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 85 years old.
Donna Jean Pfaff Lemert
Donna Jean Pfaff Lemert, of Livingston, MT, passed away on March 9, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 85 years old.
Donna was born on July 30,1937 in Lisle, IL to Vinson and Hilda Pfaff. Donna was the second born of seven children. Donna married Claude J. Lemert on August 31,1957 and later divorced. Together they lived in Naperville, IL and had two children. In 1975 the family sold everything they could not fit into a U-Haul trailer and moved west to the mountains of Montana. The family with close friends bought the Anvil Inn in Cooke City, MT to set up roots.
Donna was a stay-at-home mom for her children and grandchildren. Later in life she worked at her sons plumbing company. She loved her family and most of all, her grandkids. She was a rock for her the grandchildren and would likely be seen around town with one or more of the kids trailing behind at any random sporting or school event.
She was proceeded in death by one great grandchild, Dustin Bergsing.
Donna is survived by her children, Sherri (Jack) Newman and Scott (Marie) Lemert; her grandchildren, Becky (Kodie) Miller, Dustin Burns, Matthew (Sara) Lemert, and Michael (Andrea) Lemert; and her precious great-grandchildren, Gunner (Jessica) Bergsing, Georgia Burns, Dash Burns, Oliver Lemert, and Charlie Lemert. Donna was blessed to have two great-, great-grandchildren, Ava Nyhart and Brody Bergsing.
We will remember grandma always for her stubbornness, wisdom, sass and her depth of love for us.
We love you more grandma!
No services are scheduled, per Donna’s wishes.
