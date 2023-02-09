Dennis Lee Noteboom, MD

When Dr. Dennis Noteboom walked into the Park Clinic on his first day of work in July,1973, he was 28 years old, with the vibe of the times: shaggy hair, metal rimmed glasses and an Oglala-Lakota Nation beaded tie. The clinic, at that time, was housed in an old brick building on 3rd Street. Dennis had a spry step and the gait of an all-star athlete who had spent thousands of hours on basketball courts and in fields in his youth. He was trained in General Family Medicine, the first line of care for whatever might ail the young and old—chicken pox, fevers, broken bones, rodeo accidents, gunshot wounds and more. He might see up to 38 patients in a day (a number that would make most doctors balk today) and was energized by the challenge of providing for the wide-ranging needs of a disparate population. He was calm and confident and rarely phased by the concerns of his patients — he promised to provide the best care he could and when he could not he would find the necessary specialists who could. And, as a gentleman, he was a man of his word.