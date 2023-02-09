Dennis Lee Noteboom, MD

When Dr. Dennis Noteboom walked into the Park Clinic on his first day of work in July,1973, he was 28 years old, with the vibe of the times: shaggy hair, metal rimmed glasses and an Oglala-Lakota Nation beaded tie. The clinic, at that time, was housed in an old brick building on 3rd Street. Dennis had a spry step and the gait of an all-star athlete who had spent thousands of hours on basketball courts and in fields in his youth. He was trained in General Family Medicine, the first line of care for whatever might ail the young and old—chicken pox, fevers, broken bones, rodeo accidents, gunshot wounds and more. He might see up to 38 patients in a day (a number that would make most doctors balk today) and was energized by the challenge of providing for the wide-ranging needs of a disparate population. He was calm and confident and rarely phased by the concerns of his patients — he promised to provide the best care he could and when he could not he would find the necessary specialists who could. And, as a gentleman, he was a man of his word.
Dennis sought the physician’s job at the Park Clinic and it is the only position he considered after his military service. He knew of Livingston from his travels back and forth between medical school at the University of Washington-Seattle and home in South Dakota, passing through every year on the old two-lane I-90. He chose to plant roots in Park County, Montana and never doubted his decision. He felt accepted and welcomed across Sweet Grass, Park, and Meagher counties where he could begin a life-long friendship from the first shake of his hand. He enjoyed practicing rural, inter-generational medicine, and knowing his patients and their families intimately throughout the decades. He found great comfort in the landscape of Livingston, the marriage of the great plains and the Rocky Mountains. He looked East and felt the comfort of his childhood in South Dakota. He looked West and felt inspiration in the mountains. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing, gardening and later golfing. When not outside, he was a voracious reader and lifelong learner. He loved good meals shared with great company. Shortly after coming to town, he bought a home on North 5th Street, built in 1910, of which he was only the third owner. He swore he would never move and that was another promise he kept, dying at home on February 2, 2023 surrounded by family and friends.
Community was a concept that Dennis often thought about, inseparable from his view of medicine and life. He believed a healthy body is only possible in a healthy community, and he devoted his career to serving both. This view was perhaps a reflection of growing up in Corsica, South Dakota, a tightly knit town of only 700 people, a Dutch farming area centered around the Christian Reformed Church where his grandparents lived across the street and his best friend lived two doors down, whose phone number was one digit, “8”. He called his childhood “idyllic” in a hometown where no one went hungry because someone was always willing to pitch in to help, in an era when children could run around freely, safely and where a family could live a simple and good life on $3,800 per year — his father’s annual income. This worldview was reinforced during his years as Chief of Medical Staff on The Pine Ridge Reservation, where serving the community meant walking through (FBI) armed blockades during The Second Wounded Knee, to care for an ailing Indigenous child. (See Minneapolis Tribune photo)
He built a practice around the concept of community medicine, where lines were blurred between friends and patients, individual and tribal, personal and communal. At times there were no lines at all, a patient coming to the front door seeking medical care was common: friends coming for dinner and discussing prescription refills while standing around the kitchen; a father knocking on Saturday night to have a fishhook removed from his child’s bloody ear. Or a father whose son was injured in the Crazy Mountains, asking Dennis to take a helicopter through dangerously strong mountain gusts in order to save his son. Dennis said he would help, and as always, he tried.
He had an indelible impact in Park County, from his medical care that touched countless lives to his friendships to so many. He was often on 24-hour call and by one measure he helped an entire generation, delivering about half the children born in Livingston — including his own two children — until a full-time obstetrician arrived in 1982.
Dennis joined the Livingston School Board serving as President for five years because he believed educated children are the community’s future and a healthy mind is a healthy body. He teamed with others to resuscitate First National Park Bank because a community might suffer without local investment. He acted in Blue Slipper Theater productions, served on the Park County Friend of the Arts Board, the Livingston Hospital Board, the Montana Hospital Rate Review Board, the Steering Committee for Community Health Partners for which he was the first Medical Director and the first Physician and he served as the President of the Park/Sweet Grass County Medical Society from 1979. He was a preceptor for students in the WWAMI, Family Practice and Physician Assistant programs for many years. He also served on the Admission Committee for the WWAMI program at the University of Washington Medical School, hoping to bring the next generation of community-minded doctors to Montana. He donated to local charities, made enumerable house calls and constantly advocated for his view of community health.
Much has changed since Dennis started caring for the community in 1973. Some were housekeeping changes, like moving the Park Clinic operation to a new River Drive facility and later the new LHC Hospital Complex. Other changes were more pronounced. When Dennis began his medical practice, doctors would trade healthcare for what patients without insurance could afford, whether a butchered lamb from a rancher, or a painting from a local artist. That practice faded with time and the growth of corporate medicine. Dennis understood the business of healthcare and embraced electronic medical records (as long as he could still look his patients in the eyes and not just at the computer screen), but he did not support the dominance of financial directives over clinical needs. He often said Big Business Healthcare is not interested in knowing and listening to patients without a corresponding profit — and it is susceptible to power-seeking individuals looking to grow reputation and income without regard to the community. Eventually he was pushed out of LHC, defeated by forces and a worldview he would never accept.
He was proud of his service to Livingston, but also fretted over the changes at the hospital and the consequence: fraying bonds in the community. He saw Livingston’s downtown as key to vibrant commerce and our citizens as the lifeblood. A healthy community, he believed, needs places for residents to pass and meet, hospitals that see the whole person, banks where tellers know your name, and brick & mortar stores for purchasing goods off the shelf. His career was spent caring for all this — for the town’s heart, health and people.
He finished his medical career back where he started — in private practice until June 1, 2022. He offered the same level of care to all, from the blue-collar worker to the rich or famous. He loved helping others negotiate and cope with the stresses and illnesses of everyday life. He listened. He practiced without regard to profit, because his patients were his friends and it was his privilege and joy to help.
His legacy is held in the hearts of his many patients, woven into the fabric of their lives and the roots he helped grow deep into Montana dirt, based in the community and in the branches of care that have grown far and wide. He is survived by his wife, Mary, children Kate (Ryan) Kneipper, Peter (Sarah) Noteboom; five grandchildren, Katharine, Ellie, Elizabeth, Max and John; and his sister, Linda Noteboom.
If you pause to listen, you may hear his refrain in the Livingston wind: “Go live in the moment because they are so precious and few. Love your fellow man. Heal the community to heal yourself. Be well and thank you for the privilege to live and lead a life here as your friend.”
Cremation has already taken place. A public memorial service will be held at the Shane Lalani Center on March 26 at 1 PM in the Dulcie Theater. A reception at the Center will follow including “Doc’s” favorite desserts.
Should friends desire, memorials may be directed to The Park County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 2199, Livingston, MT 59047.