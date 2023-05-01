David Rae Malcolm

David Rae Malcolm, 78 died Friday, April 28, 2023, in Clayton, New Mexico. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, Clayton, NM, with a graveside service on May 8, 2023, at 1:30 at the Shorthill Cemetary, Livingston, MT.

