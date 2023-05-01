David Rae Malcolm, 78 died Friday, April 28, 2023, in Clayton, New Mexico. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, Clayton, NM, with a graveside service on May 8, 2023, at 1:30 at the Shorthill Cemetary, Livingston, MT.
David Rae Malcolm was born Feb. 26, 1945, in Livingston, Montana to Orlin “Bricks” and Dorothy (Anderson) Malcolm. He grew up in Park County and attended Gardiner School in first grade when his parents lived on the OTO Ranch. Second through eighth grade, he attended the Deep Creek School in Park County. David gave the welcome address of the Park County Rural Schools eighth grade graduation in May 1959. David attended Park High School, where he was active in FFA.
On May 14, 1960, David and his father were rounding up cattle on their ranch south of Livingston. A yearling steer turned under the horse he was riding, and David suffered head injuries. He was in a coma for several months. David’s first words when he came out of the coma and started speaking were to give him a Bible. David went to rehabilitation centers in Virginia, Idaho and on the ranch. David did learn to walk again and attended Livingston’s Counterpoint Training Center for developmentally and physically disabled adults.
David moved to Clayton, NM in October of 2010 to become a resident of the Clayton Nursing and Rehab Center. While at the nursing home, he made many friends, played Bingo, fished at the Clayton Lake, attended the Fourth of July parade and enjoyed singing on Friday afternoons.
David loved hunting, fishing, baseball and his animals — Toby, his red heeler, his black cat, his Suffolk lambs and horses. David was a member of the Paradise Valley Community Church in Paradise Valley, MT.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bricks and Dorothy Malcolm. Survivors include one brother: Donald Malcolm and his wife, Laura, of Rancho Santa Fe, California; one sister: Kathryn Malcolm-Callis of Clayton, New Mexico; one niece: Kaitlyn Martinez, and husband Simon Martinez of Borger, Texas; three great-nephews: Lorenzo, Lucas, and Marcus Martinez of Borger, Texas; two great-nieces: Shaelyn and Isabella Martinez of Borger, Texas; one aunt: Gloria Busse of Circle, Montana; and numerous cousins.
