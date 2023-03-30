David left his earthly home for a heavenly one on Mar. 25, 2023. He spent his last days in the loving care of his family with help from the many lovely humans at Frontier Assisted Living and at the Livingston HealthCare hospice.

David was born in Manchuria on Jan. 15, 1940. His parents, Bruce and Kathy, were missionaries, and he and his four sisters grew up in Korea and the United States. As a young college grad, he joined the U.S. Navy and served during the war in Vietnam. After his service he was called to the ministry, and was a pastor in small towns in Wisconsin and Ohio until his retirement in 2010.

