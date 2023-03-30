David left his earthly home for a heavenly one on Mar. 25, 2023. He spent his last days in the loving care of his family with help from the many lovely humans at Frontier Assisted Living and at the Livingston HealthCare hospice.
David was born in Manchuria on Jan. 15, 1940. His parents, Bruce and Kathy, were missionaries, and he and his four sisters grew up in Korea and the United States. As a young college grad, he joined the U.S. Navy and served during the war in Vietnam. After his service he was called to the ministry, and was a pastor in small towns in Wisconsin and Ohio until his retirement in 2010.
He married his wife, Jean, in 1965 and they were together until her passing in 2017. They raised their three children in Browntown, Wisconsin, where Dave was not only a pastor, but a volunteer fireman and a scoutmaster. After leaving his last Parrish in New Knoxville, Ohio, he and Jean moved close to their children in Wisconsin and spent their summers visiting the grandkids in Montana.
When not with family, he and Jean spent their time volunteering with disaster relief and with their church. Dave also volunteered at the Milwaukee VA, with Veterans for Peace, and with the Milwaukee Bike Collective. When in Livingston, before Alzheimer’s took so much from him, he loved to cook at Loaves and Fishes. He had two hobbies that were just for him: riding a motorcycle and riding his bike. These allowed him to do his favorite things — “bumming around” and “yakking” with folks he visited.
David will be dearly missed by his children: Leah Hunt, Paula (and Scott) Coleman, and Will (and Kira Dalton) Hunt; his grandchildren: Jordan, Malea, Annika, Mae, Clive and Ulla; his twin sister Mary and older sister Connie; and a host of beautiful family. His faith is carrying him now to join Jean and his two sisters Bertha and Margie and the rest of his heavenly family.
There will be a service at Living Hope Church in Livingston MT on Friday, March 31 at 2 p.m.
