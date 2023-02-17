Our beautiful mother, D.D., 64, of Livingston, passed unexpectedly on Feb. 3, 2023.
She was born in Brighton, Colorado on May 2, 1958, to Agnes Clark and Ansel Walston, and was the second-born daughter of three girls, with Kay the oldest and Jackie the youngest. In her twenties, D.D met and married Gregory Brewer and they had two daughters, Patience Liberty and Diana Stephanie.
D.D. spent many years of her life living and visiting all over the country. She eventually settled in Livingston, Montana and would spend the greater of 20-plus years of her life working at Chico Hot springs in the Paradise Valley, one of her favorite places to be. The Chico family became her second family.
D.D. was and avid Raiders fan. She loved collecting anything rock, sand, beach or heart-shape related, crafting, thrifting and chocolate. She loved being with her family and friends and touched many hearts throughout her life. She leaves behind a trail full of tales, laughter, witty jokes, memories and love.
D.D. is preceded in death by her parents Agnes Walston (Clark) and Ansel Walston, and stepmom Freda; twin grandsons Levi and Orion; and her brother-in-law whom she adored, Richard Wade. She is survived by her daughters Patience War Chief (Brewer) and Diana Glover (Brewer); two sisters, Kay Wade and Jackie Voss; six grandkids, one great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
D.D. would tell you the greatest things in her life was her daughter’s and her sobriety. She tracked every day to the day — she could tell you she was 5,997 days sober at her passing. She touched so many hearts along her journey and will be forever missed and never forgotten.
Cremation arrangements were handled by Franzen-Davis Funeral home of Livingston. A celebration of life will be announced by her children at a later date.