Our beautiful mother, D.D., 64, of Livingston, passed unexpectedly on Feb. 3, 2023.

She was born in Brighton, Colorado on May 2, 1958, to Agnes Clark and Ansel Walston, and was the second-born daughter of three girls, with Kay the oldest and Jackie the youngest. In her twenties, D.D met and married Gregory Brewer and they had two daughters, Patience Liberty and Diana Stephanie.

Tags