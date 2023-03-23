Craig Clouatre
In Loving Memory of Craig Clouatre
July 20, 1981 — March 23, 2022
MY WONDERFUL
SON
Of all the special gifts in life
However great or small
To have you as my son
Was the greatest gift of all.
A special time
A special face
A special SON
I can’t replace,
With an aching heart
I whisper low
I miss you Son
And LOVE YOU SO.
Forever loved and never forgotten.
Love, Mom
I want to take this opportunity to thank family, friends, the community and Shamrock Foods for all the love and support this past year.
Craig was an amazing person and brought so much love and laughter into so many lives. Never forget the amazing person he was. All the love, laughter and wonderful memories will live forever in our hearts.
