Clarence Lee Morris of Emigrant Montana passed away in a tragic auto accident on Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:29 p.m. He was 38 years old.
Clarence was born on Sept. 25, 1984, in Coleman, TX to Ricky and Marlene Morris. In his early years, Clarence lived in Alaska, where he developed his love for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and snowboarder.
Clarence loved to barbecue and cook for all his friends and family. He also liked hiking around the mountains shed and mushroom hunting.
Clarence had three wonderful children, Elijah, Isiah and Courtney, whom he loved very much. He was a Christian and master carpenter, who loved his work and took great pride in it.
He is survived by his best friends, brothers Robert A. Morris and Joshua V. Morris; loving parents Ricky and Marlene Morris; grandmother Nana Jane; his three kids, Elijah, Isiah and Courtney Morris; and nieces and nephews Roman, Kyrie, Bella and Malachai.
He is now in heaven in the hands of the Lord.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.