Clarence Lee Morris

Clarence Lee Morris of Emigrant Montana passed away in a tragic auto accident on Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:29 p.m. He was 38 years old.

Clarence was born on Sept. 25, 1984, in Coleman, TX to Ricky and Marlene Morris. In his early years, Clarence lived in Alaska, where he developed his love for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and snowboarder.