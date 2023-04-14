Cheryl (Johnson Chiaravalle) Cozad

Cheryl (Johnson Chiaravalle) Cozad passed peacefully on March 14, 2023, at the age of 78. She is survived by her daughter, Brooke Curry, and granddaughters Marisa and Reina Yamaki. She is the eldest of six children.

