Cheryl (Johnson Chiaravalle) Cozad passed peacefully on March 14, 2023, at the age of 78. She is survived by her daughter, Brooke Curry, and granddaughters Marisa and Reina Yamaki. She is the eldest of six children.
Cheryl grew up in the San Gabriel Valley but settled in Santa Rosa, California to raise her family and build her career. She worked for many years at Lasercraft, with a fun and caring group of colleagues.
Cheryl moved to Livingston, Montana where she began living as an empty-nester and enjoying the Big Sky Country and its rustic wilderness. She thoroughly enjoyed living and working near the Yellowstone River, escorting family and friends to nearby Yellowstone Park.
Upon retiring, Cheryl settled in Hibbing, Minnesota. She returned “home” to California to spend her final months with family.
She was predeceased by her brother Paul Chiaravalle and will be missed by her siblings Susan Chiaravalle, Bonnie Baldwin, Jim Chiaravalle, and Jon Chiaravalle.
Cheryl was a kind person who spread laughter wherever she went; all she wanted was for her friends and family to be happy.
No funeral or memorial service will be held, pursuant to Cheryl’s request.
