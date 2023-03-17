Bruce Douglas Berg
Bruce Douglas Berg, 65, formerly of Livingston Montana, passed away peacefully at his home in Georgia on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Bruce was born September 24, 1957 in Harlowton, Montana to parents Arliss and Jone. He was the oldest of three children and grew up on the family ranch in Lennep. Later, the family moved to Livingston where he finished school and graduated from Park High in 1975.
Montana born and raised, Bruce loved hunting, ranching, competing in high school rodeo and wrestling.
In 1976, Bruce married Berna Long and years later they started a family. The couple was blessed with their three daughters, Sarah, Shanna and Brittany. During those years, Bruce worked at Brand S Lumber, managed a ranch and continued to pursue his passion for wresting by coaching AAU for several years. Bruce and Berna later divorced and Bruce moved out of state to build his career as a millwright.
Bruce was a skilled welder and fabricator and always took great pride in his work. His passion for building sawmills led him south to Georgia, where he remarried and lived for the last 25 years. He loved what he did and he did it well. Bruce worked until right before his passing.
Most people knew Bruce to be a workaholic his entire life but he did slow down. Bruce spent time tending to his property, fruit trees and the rose bush he planted in honor of his grandson, Ford. Bruce also loved cooking, talking about the weather and sitting on his porch with a cold one.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Arliss Berg and grandson Ford Douglas Melin. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Berg, mother, Jone Horan, brother Brent (Robin) Berg, sister Brenda Berg, daughters Sarah (John) Melin, Shanna (Mike) Sears, Brittany (Jon) Roberts, and grandchildren Adysyn, Jonathan, Vance, Tristan, Kira, Kaylee and Rylan.
A celebration of life will be held at Park County Fairgrounds at later date, details to be determined.
