An Oxford University pilot program has helped reduce language delays among children at Washington School, according to Principal Anne Penn Cox.
At the beginning of the school year, an assessment used to identify language skills among young children indicated 26% of Washington students needed additional support in that area.
“By the middle of the year, only 13% were flagged as being below benchmarks, and those were also students receiving intensive language intervention, and so we’re seeing great progress and layering supports in areas where students demonstrate a need,” Cox said. “Students are improving their language skills, and that directly supports their foundational literacy skills.”
Washington is reportedly the first school in the U.S. to use the Oxford-developed language screener on all its students, Cox said. School staff are collecting data the university can use to further adapt the assessment and its corresponding intervention so that it has more American-specific components such as adjustments to vocabulary words and pictures, she said.
“It’s fantastic; we’ve gotten a ton of information on our students’ language skills through this pilot and how to best support them,” Cox said.
The language screener measures four skill areas: Expressive vocabulary, receptive vocabulary, listening comprehension and sentence repetition.
Washington School staff use language strategies such as defining and expanding on vocabulary words and partner talks to support these areas, according to Cox.
“If a child flags on any of those areas, we provide research-based language intervention to support their growth in addition to school-wide classroom supports,” Cox said.
The language screener is used at B.A. Winans Elementary School to a lesser extent.
“We have used it as a diagnostic tool with a handful of individual students to dig a little deeper to see if there were language issues impeding their reading development,” said Winans Principal Patti Durgan said in an email. “We only had a couple who flagged for us which then we coordinated with our Speech Therapist and created plans to help support their development.”
The language screener isn’t used at other Livingston school district campuses, as it’s not for children older than kindergarteners.
“East Side serves students in Grades 3-5; therefore, it was not utilized in my building,” said East Side School Principal Leah Shannon in an email.
