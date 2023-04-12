Livingston School Board meeting

Attendees of the Livingston School Board meeting watch the proceedings on Tuesday at Park High School.

 Sean Batura/Enterprise

Livingston School Board members voted Tuesday to consolidate two schools: B.A. Winans Elementary School and Washington Elementary School.

This means Washington will close, but no teaching positions were eliminated to facilitate the consolidation, according to Superintendent Lynne Scalia.

