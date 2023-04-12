Livingston School Board members voted Tuesday to consolidate two schools: B.A. Winans Elementary School and Washington Elementary School.
This means Washington will close, but no teaching positions were eliminated to facilitate the consolidation, according to Superintendent Lynne Scalia.
The district had identified $1.4 million in needed spending cuts from the elementary and high school budgets, and the closure of Washington saves $824,418, Scalia told the board during its Tuesday meeting.
The budget reductions were planned to happen over three years starting this budget year, when the district cut an administrator and did not refill some teaching positions after those teachers retired — amounting to a savings of about $300,000, according to Scalia.
With the board’s decision to close Washington, that leaves $575,582 in needed budget reductions for the next budget cycle, fiscal year 2024-2025, Scalia said.
A transition team composed of employees from those schools as well as from East Side School worked on the issue of where to move students and staff if the school board voted to close Washington. The team members met three times and decided by full consensus that Winans should accept the students and staff from Washington if the latter closed.
The consolidation will result in newly open positions in two-year kindergarten, second-grade and kindergarten classrooms, according to Scalia.
There were recent resignations and contract non-renewals at the middle school. More on that story, which is still developing, can be read at https://bit.ly/411nUi4.
“So teachers who were non renewed or who resigned in lieu of a non-renewal notice — we’re hoping that we’ll be able to bring most people back, they’ll be able to reapply,” Scalia said.
The board’s vote on consolidation was 6-2, with members Signe Lahren and Tim Sundling casting the dissenting votes.
Lahren called the move to close Washington “a very reactive decision.” During deliberations before the vote, she said Washington “probably needs to be closed,” but infrastructure problems there were being discussed eight months ago, when she said there should have been more planning on this issue.
“I think it’s inevitable that Washington has to close, but we do need to start planning and being more proactive...,” Lahren said.
Sundling thanked the transition team for doing “a tremendous amount of work” and for developing “a solid plan.” But he said he’s apprehensive about the consolidation due to a new superintendent and business director coming on board soon.
“The decision to close Washington seems rushed to me,” Sundling said.
Board member Robin Addicott said closing Washington “breaks my heart.”
“What you have over there at Washington is pretty amazing, it’s come a long way, and that’s because of the people — you’ve built that,” Addicott said to teachers and staff in the audience. “I truly believe you can build that in any building.”
