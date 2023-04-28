Arrowhead School

Arrowhead School in Paradise Valley is pictured in this 2020 photo.

 Enterprise file photo

Voters in the Arrowhead School District will decide whether to increase property taxes to fund teacher pay, new textbooks, laptops, smartboard, document cameras and ventilation upkeep at Arrowhead School in Paradise Valley.

Also on the ballot will be two candidates vying to represent the Arrowhead District on the Livingston High School District Board of Trustees. Druska Kinkie, the incumbent, and Emily Fabich are running for one open seat for a three-year term. More on their candidacies can be found at https://bit.ly/3VcLSVt.

