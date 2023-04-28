Voters in the Arrowhead School District will decide whether to increase property taxes to fund teacher pay, new textbooks, laptops, smartboard, document cameras and ventilation upkeep at Arrowhead School in Paradise Valley.
Also on the ballot will be two candidates vying to represent the Arrowhead District on the Livingston High School District Board of Trustees. Druska Kinkie, the incumbent, and Emily Fabich are running for one open seat for a three-year term. More on their candidacies can be found at https://bit.ly/3VcLSVt.
The proposed 4.33 mill increase for the school’s general fund would increase taxes by $5.85 per year on a $100,000 home and by $11.69 per year on a $200,000 home, according to information from the school.
The last time voters of the school district passed a mill levy was 2007, according to district information. The textbooks sought to be replaced are math and science books that were published in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
Voting for the mill levy will take place at the school, 1489 E. River Road in Pray, from noon to 8 p.m. on May 2.
Voters may register for the election at the county election office by noon on the day before election day. The county election office is at 414 E. Callender St. in Livingston. The late registration certificate may be exchanged for a ballot at the polling place.
