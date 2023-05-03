Dan Vermillion and Jacey Edwards led in unofficial vote totals after polls closed in the Livingston Schools election Tuesday.
Here are the unofficial vote tallies as provided by Jenny Stringer, the district superintendent’s secretary and human resources director:
Vermillion: 1,048
Edwards: 943
Baily Goodwine: 869
Joshua Olsen: 776
These four candidates were competing for two at-large seats on the Livingston Elementary District Board of Trustees. The two candidates who garner the most votes will be elected to three-year terms.
The unofficial results of the high school district election were not immediately available. In that race, two candidates were vying to represent the Arrowhead District on the Livingston High School District Board of Trustees. In that election, Druska Kinkie and Emily Fabich were running for one open seat for a three-year term.
All vote tallies are unofficial until the respective governing bodies canvass the results of the various races. The Livingston School Board is scheduled to canvass the election at its meeting at 6 p.m. May 9 in the Park High School Library, Stringer said.
Other races in Park County
Gardiner School District
Unofficial vote tallies put a $90,000 high school levy at 238 votes in favor and 222 votes against.
In Gardiner, one school board post was up for grabs and unofficial vote tallies included 281 votes for Heidi Saunders, no votes for write-in-candidate Neli Nikolov and 41 votes for write-in candidate Kyle Forgey.
Shields Valley
In Shields Valley, voters were considering an $8,606.47 general fund levy for the elementary school and candidates for two school board positions.
The levy garnered 353 votes in favor and 225 against, according to unofficial figures.
Unofficial results in the board race are:
Cleve Swandal: 423
Rex Ternan: 370
Allen Bennett: 175
This is a developing story and more will be reported.
Cooke Pass/Cooke City/Silver Gate County water and/or Sewer District Board
In the Cooke Pass/Cooke City/Silver Gate County water and/or Sewer District Board race, six candidates sought three spots on the board. Unofficial vote tallies are as follows:
Jenny Heckathorn: 138
William Grover, write-in: 124
Deborah Purvis: 122
Lilly Tuholske: 35
Robert Dean Smith: 33
Other, write-in: 10
Matthew Clawson, write-in: 1
Wilsall Fire District
Two candidates vied for one seat on the district’s board, and the unofficial tallies had Jack Jenkins with 67 votes and David Laubach with 179. One voter used the write-in option.
