A federal law requiring the city to take inventory of its approximately 4,000 water service lines could result in some property owners being forced to replace their water lines.

But the state will have $140 million available to help out residents in the even that happens, according to Livingston Public Works Director Shannon Holmes, who presented the issue to the City Commission on Tuesday.

