A federal law requiring the city to take inventory of its approximately 4,000 water service lines could result in some property owners being forced to replace their water lines.
But the state will have $140 million available to help out residents in the even that happens, according to Livingston Public Works Director Shannon Holmes, who presented the issue to the City Commission on Tuesday.
The purpose of the project is to comply with a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule on lead and copper. The rule requires water systems to regulate lead and copper by monitoring drinking water at customer taps. If lead concentrations exceed 15 ppb, or exceed copper concentrations of 1.3 ppm in more than 10% of customer taps sampled, the water system must undertake certain actions. Such actions could include corrosion control measures, informing the public about how they can protect their health, and replacement of lead service lines.
The rule also requires all water systems to develop an initial lead service line inventory by Oct. 16, 2024. The inventory must identify the material type of all water service lines, including all abandoned and non-portable lines, according to Holmes’ presentation. The water service line includes the water pipe from the water main in the street to the meter in the home. The lines can fall under the following four categories: lead or partial lead, non-lead, galvanized, or unknown.
The effort will be undertaken by city staff rather than by hiring a contractor, Holmes said.
The city has reported lead concentrations ranging from undetectable to 5 ppb in water lines, which is well below the new threshold, Holmes said. The city takes 20 samples citywide, evenly distributed across the demographics of the town, every three years and then reports those results to Montana Department of Environmental Quality, he told the commission.
“Anything pre-1980 is typically galvanized or leaded,” Holmes said. “Thankfully, most homes that are in the hundred-year-old range in our community have been remodeled.”
All homes built from 1980 to 2014 probably have copper water lines outside and inside the homes, he said.
“The city in my time here, and even the prior director, we have been pretty aggressive on replacing a lot of these service lines, because, ultimately, they’ve leaked. And when we find a service line that’s leaking and water makes it to the surface, we’re going out and replacing that [lead] gooseneck and putting in a new service line from the main to the cub stop,” Holmes said.
The City Commission approved the use of polyethene water pipes in 2014.
“Due to the cost of polyethene versus copper, we would say that the majority of the service lines constructed since 2014 are polyethylene,” Holmes said.
The new EPA rule changes water sampling protocols by requiring testing of water drawn in the fifth liter, which targets water in the service line and yields “a more representative sample,” Holmes said. The former protocol called for testing of water in the first liter drawn. The city will focus these efforts on residences where there is known to be lead in the service line, he said.
If the city cannot determine whether a galvanized service line is free from lead, or cannot determine the material of a service line, the new EPA rule requires the city to assume lead is present.
If sufficient amounts of lead are detected, the city must implement a replacement plan that includes changing out whole water lines — no partial replacements are allowed, Holmes said. This applies to the water line from the water main to the meter in a building. The city wouldn’t be responsible for the replacement of lines outside its property, pursuant to city code.
“All the expense of laying and maintaining the service pipes from the mains to the consumer’s premises must be borne by the consumer,” reads Livingston City Code 13-33.
Holmes said this potential cost could vary dramatically from resident to resident based on topographical features.
“As of April of 2023, the city does not know with certainty whether the lead service line replacement is going to be required or mandated at state level or even at the federal level. However, there is going to be some funding available.”
The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates $15 billion for such efforts and Montana’s portion amounts to to $28 million per year over five years, Holmes said.
“That money will be disbursed through the state revolving fund process, which is a low-interest loan program,” Holmes said.
The city’s water system is in great shape, he said.
“Our sampling tells us that we do not have an issue,” Holmes said. “But we want to be proactive in creating this inventory, and we want to be proactive in identifying any of these leaded service lines so we can properly test those and get them replaced with a better material.”
