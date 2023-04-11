The Wilsall Water Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Shields Valley Senior Center at 208 Elliot Street North (Highway 89) in Wilsall.

Club news• The Shields Valley Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall. The book being discussed this month is “Fire Keeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley.

