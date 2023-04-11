The Wilsall Water Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Shields Valley Senior Center at 208 Elliot Street North (Highway 89) in Wilsall.
Club news• The Shields Valley Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall. The book being discussed this month is “Fire Keeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley.
• The Wilsall Wranglers 4-H Club will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the home of Matthew Wendt near Wilsall.
Senior potluckThe Shields Valley Senior Citizens potluck dinner starts at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Senior Center in Wilsall. Shields Valley Schools Superintendent Dan Johnston will be talking about school issues.
Cards• Winners of the April 4 Senior Citizens card party were Pam Lucas, first; Linda McClure, second; Georgia Hogenson, low: and Carol Galey, traveling.
• The Wilsall Women’s Pinochle Club met Monday at the Shields Valley Senior Center. Prize winners were Tammy Palmer, high; Pam Lucas, second; and Georgia Hogenson, low.
School schedule• April 13: The junior high track team participates in the Big Timber Invitational Meet starting in 10 a.m.
• April 14: The Band and Choir Festival is at Bozeman High School.
