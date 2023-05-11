A trustee of the Livingston Public Schools elementary school board has proposed that meetings be recorded.
“If there is no reason not to, then I think we should seriously consider it to protect ourselves and our members,” said Trustee Dann Babcox during a Tuesday board meeting.
Babcox said there are often many comments submitted from the public, which “puts a lot on Jenny to remember.”
He was referring to Jenny Stringer, the district superintendent’s secretary and human resources director. She’s also the minutes taker for board meetings.
Responding to Babcox at the meeting, Stringer said providing video and audio recording of meetings would require some specific software. During the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district attempted to use Zoom for that purpose, but found the public could not hear what was being said at meetings “because we didn’t have the proper technology,” Stringer said.
On Thursday, Stringer said staff would explore the possibility.
“We just need to do some research on what’s available and the associated costs,” Stringer said.
Funding such technology upgrades may be a challenge, as the district had identified $1.4 million in needed spending cuts from the elementary and high school budgets due to declining enrollment and the drying up of federal pandemic funds. Insurance and utility costs also have increased.
Steps to reduce costs have included staff reductions, ending a culinary arts program and the closure of Washington School. The closure of Washington School, plus other budget reductions, would save $824,418, according to previous information from Livingston Public Schools Superintendent Lynne Scalia. The budget reductions were planned to happen over three years starting this budget year.
