School board meeting

The public packs the gym at Park High School last year for a school board meeting.

 John Carroll/Enterprise

A trustee of the Livingston Public Schools elementary school board has proposed that meetings be recorded.

“If there is no reason not to, then I think we should seriously consider it to protect ourselves and our members,” said Trustee Dann Babcox during a Tuesday board meeting.

