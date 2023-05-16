Livingston Public Schools board members voted 6-3 to appoint Signe Lahren as chair and Tim Sundling as vice chair during their last meeting.
Dan Vermillion, Robin Addicott and Tom Shellenberg voted against the nominees. Dann Babcox, Emily Fabich, Jacey Edwards, Luke Jergenson, Lahren and Sundling voted for them.
“I am honored to represent the school as Chairperson,” Lahren said in a Tuesday statement. “I am committed to working with the board and the new superintendent to create a positive and transparent culture in our district.”
Lahren, born and raised in Livingston, said she has a deep understanding of the community.
“I have seen it transform over the years and the landscape of the district has changed following Covid,” Lahren wrote.
Although local schools are doing great things, “we can do even better,” she said.
“We need to set a clear vision of who we are and where we want to go as a district,” Lahren wrote. “Defining clear strategic goals to remain agile in changing conditions will keep us on track.”
The district is challenged by decreasing enrollment, she noted. In fiscal year 2019, there were 1,034 elementary students and 481 high school students, and for the current fiscal year those numbers have fallen to 902 elementary school kids and 424 high schoolers. More on enrollment can be read at https://bit.ly/3o5O2Kq.
“We need to look beyond cost of living and housing issues to understand why we are losing students and start focusing on how we can improve,” Lahren wrote.
Lahren listed the following goals for the district:
· Comprehensive facilities inventory and planning for the future
· Continuing to balance the budget
· Developing more vocational and experiential programs for students
· Providing more opportunities for staff, parents, and the community to engage with the board
Lahren is a graduate of the Livingston School District. She has an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Washington and a law degree from the University of Montana.
“My professional background includes practicing law, business & project management, and real estate sales,” she wrote.
Lahren is an outdoor enthusiast and horse lover. She’s married to Charley, a local business owner, and has two sons who attend Park High School.
