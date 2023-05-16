Signe Lahren

Livingston Public Schools board members voted 6-3 to appoint Signe Lahren as chair and Tim Sundling as vice chair during their last meeting.

Dan Vermillion, Robin Addicott and Tom Shellenberg voted against the nominees. Dann Babcox, Emily Fabich, Jacey Edwards, Luke Jergenson, Lahren and Sundling voted for them.

