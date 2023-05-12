School board approves salary increases at school district Sean Batura Enterprise Staff Writer May 12, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Tuesday, Livingston Public Schools officials approved increases in remuneration for non-union employees, department heads, principals, administrators, specialists and others.The full board approved a 4% COLA for non-union classified employees and department heads based on a 4% agreement with the Livingston Classified Employees Association.The board also approved a 2% COLA for principals, administrators and specialists based on a 2% agreement with the Livingston Education Association.Also approved was a wage increase for the position of relief bus driver: $17 to $23 an hour.The board also approved an increase of 32 to 40 hours a week for the position of deputy business director and a $2 per hour wage increase for that position.These proposed increases would be for next fiscal year, which is July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.The district’s Negotiations Committee recommended the increases, according to Jenny Stringer, superintendent’s secretary and human resources director. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Institutions Job Market Politics Armed Forces School Systems Law Public Administration Trade Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next +2 National Judge says youth climate lawsuit will proceed to trial in Montana after state tried to scuttle case 2 hrs ago +2 Commentary HARRIMAN: City's 'No Mow May' campaign creates conundrum 3 hrs ago Local Greater Yellowstone Coalition announces bid to buy gold mine on park's north border 3 hrs ago +2 Commentary The new and improved Livingston Enterprise 3 hrs ago Local Park County residents eligible to win cash prizes in Paint the State art contest 3 hrs ago +2 Montana EPA carbon emissions plan raises challenges for Colstrip 22 hrs ago Trending now City manager: Civic Center not ideal place for new rec center Local official to serve as president of statewide organization School district to consider recording board meetings Livingston Farmers Market less than a month away Elk River Books hosts book launch for local author