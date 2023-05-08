Two teachers, a choir director and payroll clerk have resigned from Livingston Public Schools.
School board trustees are scheduled to hear a report of the resignations at their Tuesday meeting. According to the meeting agenda, the resignations were submitted by Clayton Oberquell, choir director; Ella Billmayer, Sleeping Giant Middle School special education teacher; Jody Vannucci, SGMS special education director; Lorien Mele, payroll clerk; and Kelly Meyer, East Side fourth-grade teacher.
The board will also hear a report of 83 certified teacher contract renewals, eight administrative contract renewals; six special renewals, six department head renewals, 17 non-union staff renewals. The board also will hear a report of nine teacher probationary contract nonrenewals: two at Washington, three at B.A. Winans Elementary School, two at East Side and two at SGMS.
Livingston School District received at least 18 letters of resignation or retirement from February to April. Previous reporting can be found at https://bit.ly/3HLhawT.
The board also will receive a report of new hires: Zayda Sykes, LINKS program aide; Peter Grady, business director; Andrew Knierm, route bus driver; and Carol Sullivan, high school cook.
In other matters, the board also is scheduled Tuesday to elect a new board chair and a new vice chair, hear public comment, canvass last week’s election, approve last month’s meeting minutes and hear a report of professional development plans, among other matters.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the library of Park High School, 102 View Vista Drive.
