Two teachers, a choir director and payroll clerk have resigned from Livingston Public Schools.

School board trustees are scheduled to hear a report of the resignations at their Tuesday meeting. According to the meeting agenda, the resignations were submitted by Clayton Oberquell, choir director; Ella Billmayer, Sleeping Giant Middle School special education teacher; Jody Vannucci, SGMS special education director; Lorien Mele, payroll clerk; and Kelly Meyer, East Side fourth-grade teacher.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters