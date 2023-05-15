The number of impaired driving citations issued in Park County remained somewhat steady from 2017 to 2020, but related fatalities were highest in 2020, according to the Park County DUI Task Force Plan.
There were eight impaired driving fatality crashes in Park County in 2020, compared to two in 2019, three in 2018, one in 2017, two in 2016, four in 2015, two in 2014, one in 2013, three in 2012 and one in 2011, according to the plan.
Impaired driving crashes causing serious injury totaled five in 2020, nine in 2019, eight in 2018, six in 2016, three in 2016, 11 in 2015, nine in 2014, seven in 2013, seven in 2012 and six in 2011, according to the plan.
“Progress has been made in the attempts to reduce alcohol related crashes in Park County,” reads the plan. “However, impaired drivers continue to pose a significant safety problem.”
Park County DUI citations numbered 69 in 2021, 64 in 2020, 66 in 2019, 68 in 2018, 67 in 2017, 62 in 2016, 62 in 2015, 50 in 2014, 69 in 2013, 96 in 2012 and 130 in 2011, according to the plan.
Park County continues to be challenged with illegal alcohol sales, repeat DUI offenders, refusals to submit to breath/blood testing, minors in possession of alcohol, people who drive drunk with child passengers and people not wearing their seatbelts in impaired driving crashes, according to the plan.
Park County Commissioners are scheduled to consider approving the plan during their Tuesday meeting. The plan calls for spending $15,360 from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, for various items, services and strategies. Items could include paying for anti-DUI billboards, posters, radio ads, movie theater clips, single-use breathalyzer tests for bars, locking cannabis bags for cannabis dispensaries, and more.
“The Park County DUI Task Force will provide monetary support for the DUI Task Force Coordinator as needed,” reads the plan. “The Task Force coordinator role will be funded for up to 5-10 hours per month. Monies not drawn for coordinator wages will be left in task force account and be used for travel funds or an additional budget line item.”
Funds also may be allocated to law enforcement agencies or peace officers for related supplies, trainings, high visibility enforcement and the establishment of an Outstanding DUI Officer program that would highlight two officers a year.
The Park County DUI Task Force will support underage drinking and drug use prevention through programs and education. The plan would also allow the task force to partner with law enforcement to conduct checks/issue citations throughout Park County; employ media advocacy to promote responsible drinking; promote public education through the media about the harmful effects of drink specials that promote over-consumption; and purchase and provide local bars with single-use breathalyzer tests.
The plan also calls for educating the public on:
• The dangers of driving after consuming alcoholic beverages and/or other chemical substances that impair judgment or motor functions.
• The dangers of over-service
• The community corrosion that ensues with the accepted attitude of underage drinking
• Chemical dependency treatment options
• The financial effects of receiving a DUI charge
• Implied consent and loss of license
According to the plan, Park County DUI Task Force members include law enforcement professionals; treatment and Prevention professionals; tobacco Use Prevention Program Coordinator (Park County Health Department; juvenile probation; prosecuting attorneys; medical Care professionals; school Counselors and teachers; someone in recovery; someone that had received a DUI; and youth.