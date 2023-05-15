The number of impaired driving citations issued in Park County remained somewhat steady from 2017 to 2020, but related fatalities were highest in 2020, according to the Park County DUI Task Force Plan.

There were eight impaired driving fatality crashes in Park County in 2020, compared to two in 2019, three in 2018, one in 2017, two in 2016, four in 2015, two in 2014, one in 2013, three in 2012 and one in 2011, according to the plan.

