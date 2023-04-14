A local court ordered three years of probation and various treatment programs for a man accused of possessing methamphetamine, pawning property stolen from a storage unit and defrauding and stealing numerous items from someone who had been trying to help him.
The defendant, Benjamin Todd Adney-Gjertson, appeared before Judge Brenda Gilbert on April 4 and pleaded guilty to a felony meth possession charge and two felony theft charges. Pursuant to the plea agreement, Gilbert granted the prosecutor’s motion to dismiss three misdemeanor charges: possession of less than 60 grams of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adney-Gjertson’s drug charges stem from an Aug. 11, 2020, incident in which someone had called police after seeing him slumped over the wheel of his vehicle at Felix Lane and Mount Baldy Lane for 45 minutes. The officer who arrived recognized Adney-Gjertson as someone “known to use and abuse illegal drugs,” according to a prosecutor’s affidavit. The officer reported smelling marijuana and seeing a white folded piece of wax paper he recognized as something meth users use to transport their drugs.
The officer obtained a search warrant from Judge Holly Happe. Two officers searched the vehicle and found a marijuana pipe, marijuana roaches, a marijuana grinder that tested positive for THC, a red digital scale that tested positive for meth, a rubber water bong and another marijuana pipe, according to the affidavit.
One of the theft cases stems from an investigation that began July 17, 2020, when a man came to the Sheriff’s Office to report a stolen property and more than $5,000 in unauthorized credit card charges from Adney-Gjertson, according to another prosecutor’s affidavit. The victim, who owns a mission that offered temporary housing and assistance to recovering addicts, had allowed Adney-Gjertson to stay on his property and use his credit card for travel and emergency expenses associated with a trip to South Dakota. Adney-Gjertson had said he wanted to retrieve a motorcycle from his late father’s estate in South Dakota. The victim also had also allowed Adney-Gjertson the use of a vehicle with a camper trailer, as the man had no means of his own to get to South Dakota, according to the affidavit.
The credit card account showed a host of expenses that had nothing to do with that trip, such as transactions with Shoe Sensation, a DVD rental, a sporting goods store, a wild animal park, and many transactions in Livingston and Bozeman, including numerous gas purchases.
“Purchases that were not related to gas, food and lodging associated with the trip to South Dakota totaled $3,591.75,” reads the affidavit.
The victim also reported stolen property such as an AR-15, jars of change, checks, a handgun and a mini-bike.
The other felony theft case stemmed from an investigation that began Sept. 11, 2020, when a man reported his storage unit off Old Clyde Park Road had been broken into and personal items were missing. The lock on the unit had been cut. Missing property included ice fishing gear, camping supplies and archery gear.
Investigators discovered pawn tickets signed by Adney-Gjertson. During the Aug. 11, 2020, incident, when Adney-Gjertson was found with meth, officers who searched the vehicle he was in found cases filled with ice fishing roads later found to have been stolen from the storage unit, according to the affadavit.
Sentencing
A report of Adney-Gjertson’s life history was presented to Gilbert to aid in sentencing. Pursuant to his probation agreement, the report, called a presentence investigation report, “shall be released to certain persons, such as treatment providers, mental health providers, and/or medical providers, as needed for the Defendant’s rehabilitation.”
Gilbert also ordered Adney-Gjertson to comply with numerous terms and conditions of his probation agreement.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.