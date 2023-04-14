A local court ordered three years of probation and various treatment programs for a man accused of possessing methamphetamine, pawning property stolen from a storage unit and defrauding and stealing numerous items from someone who had been trying to help him.

The defendant, Benjamin Todd Adney-Gjertson, appeared before Judge Brenda Gilbert on April 4 and pleaded guilty to a felony meth possession charge and two felony theft charges. Pursuant to the plea agreement, Gilbert granted the prosecutor’s motion to dismiss three misdemeanor charges: possession of less than 60 grams of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

