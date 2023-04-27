Museum meeting

Members of the community gathered at the fairgrounds on Wednesday to discuss future plans for the Yellowstone Gateway Museum.

 Sean Batura/Enterprise

Representatives of architectural firm GWWO and exhibit design company The Design Minds met with residents at the Park County Fairgrounds on Wednesday to talk about the future of the Park County Yellowstone Gateway Museum.

It’s part of the beginning stage of a feasibility study funded by Park County commissioners, who voted unanimously on April 18 to approve $200,000 in federal grant dollars for architectural and engineering work. The study could take from 8 to 12 months, according to officials at Wednesday’s listening session at the fairgrounds.

