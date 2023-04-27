Representatives of architectural firm GWWO and exhibit design company The Design Minds met with residents at the Park County Fairgrounds on Wednesday to talk about the future of the Park County Yellowstone Gateway Museum.
It’s part of the beginning stage of a feasibility study funded by Park County commissioners, who voted unanimously on April 18 to approve $200,000 in federal grant dollars for architectural and engineering work. The study could take from 8 to 12 months, according to officials at Wednesday’s listening session at the fairgrounds.
It hasn’t been determined whether the museum will be remodeled on site or rebuilt elsewhere. Officials appear to be in agreement that the museum must be upgraded to be ADA accessible, and that more space is needed.
The architectural and design team toured Park County this week and visited the museum.
“We believe in what we call ‘story-based design,’” said Alan Reed, GWWO president, to Wednesday’s audience at the exhibit hall. “This is your story. It’s not about us as architects...we have no interest in putting something that looks out of place here. I would say we want it to be modern in that it has the right controls and all, but aesthetically, it should be about this place, and people should understand that...our belief is that by doing that, the buildings truly become timeless, in a way. Because they’re always inextricably tied to your story.”
Former city commissioner Patricia Grabow garnered applause after she shared her thoughts on the city’s story. She spoke of the city as having once been the only way people could get by train to the Yellowstone Park area, and she emphasized Livingston’s close connection with the “first national park in the world.” While the park’s facilities do a good job of describing the area’s national history, a new museum for Park County should tell the story of the people who contributed to Yellowstone Park, she said. For example, the park doesn’t tell the story of Yellowstone’s concessioners, Grabow said.
She said there were once 20 downtown hotels in Livingston and spoke of the unusually large number of places there on the National Historic Register. Grabow said a newly imaged museum could save downtown.
“I just think this is our moment, finally, to tell the Yellowstone story and the Livingston story, because they’re like this — they’re the same,” Grabow said.
There will be more opportunities for the public to give feedback on the project, officials said. For now, a survey is available online and in hardcopy form at the City/County Complex. Some of the questions include:
What elements do you consider most important for an engaging museum experience in Park County? Please assign each a value from 1 to 5, where 1 is the lowest importance and 5 is the highest.
What one idea, message, or experience should visitors encounter at the Yellowstone Gateway Museum?
Is there a specific part or feature of the current museum you do not like or that should be improved?
What is your (or friend’s/family’s) favorite part of the current exhibits (area, artifact, stories, etc.)? What do you like about that element?