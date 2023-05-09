Chelsey Murphy

Chelsey Murphy, left in yellow dress, is seen at Head Start, a preschool in Livingston. Murphy is coordinator for the Park County Early Childhood Coalition.

 Cassi Geiser/Enterprise

Local early childhood education advocates are inviting families with children to take an online survey.

The survey is a way to gauge the area’s current and future early childhood needs, according to Chelsey Murphy, coordinator for the Park County Early Childhood Coalition.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters