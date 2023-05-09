Local early childhood education advocates are inviting families with children to take an online survey.
The survey is a way to gauge the area’s current and future early childhood needs, according to Chelsey Murphy, coordinator for the Park County Early Childhood Coalition.
She said the results of the survey could help local stakeholders address the shortage of early childhood education facilities and programs.
“Ideally it will increase awareness of the needs to the community which may lead to future financial and community support,” Murphy said Monday.
The survey, which takes less than five minutes, is on the Livingston Public Schools website and responses will be anonymous and shared with the Park County Early Childhood Coalition and community stakeholders, according to the website.
Members of the coalition include Childcare connections, the Livingston Food Resource Center, The Park County Health Department and Family Outreach, Inc., among others. The coalition is funded through grants and the school district.
“We ask that one household member completes this survey for the family,” Murphy said in a Monday email.
Fifty-seven families have responded to the survey so far, she said. She’ll be on hand at Tuesday’s meeting of the Livingston School District board of trustees to present more information about what the survey has indicated so far about the community’s needs.
The survey can be found at https://edl.io/n1755496.
A ‘childcare crisis’
Park County has a shortage of childcare and early childhood education facilities, according to Murphy.
Some Park County parents drive as far as Bozeman for childcare services, and there are no licensed childcare options in Paradise Valley, Murphy said.
“I do know that there are not enough programs to meet the needs,” she said.
The high cost of childcare also has some parents out of the workforce, because their income would largely end up going to pay for childcare anyway, Murphy said. After hearing from multiple families, she’s learned some of these more career-oriented parents are suffering, which shows that early childhood education facilities aren’t just important for kids but for some parents as well, she said.
“They are more isolated than they were before, and they feel like they’ve lost a sense of self identity,” Murphy said. “As a post-partum parent who is already feeling that weight, and without access to early childhood education, they are having to stay home longer than expected, which further isolates them, especially if they’re up in the valley [Paradise Valley], where there’s no childcare at this time. For a lot of people, myself included, my career identifies me in a variety of ways. I’m very passionate about it and excited about it and was very fortunate to have had Front Street when my child was growing up, so I didn’t have to worry about these things.”
Murphy is a Montessori-certified educator who’s taught children for 17 years and ran Front Street School in Park County before she had to close it due to staffing problems associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
A study by the Institute for Child, Youth and Family Policy indicated working parents have to spend about 10% of their income for center-based childcare and the majority of full-time working parents — 63% — would have a hard time paying for market-price full-time care.
“For low-income parents, that percentage balloons to 95 percent,” reads an April 2019 news release from the institute. “This analysis is based on the federal affordability benchmark of 7 percent of family income, set by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”
Murphy’s been talking publicly about the problem as early as September 2019, when she released an impassioned statement on Facebook asking people to contact their legislators for solutions.
“The lack of available and quality childcare in our community, state and nation is unforgivable,” she wrote. “The domino effect it has may seem minimal but in actuality it affects our communities and the individuals that can feed into it. Without affordable childcare or availability we are losing our artists, educators, police and fire force, bakers, caregivers. The list goes on and on. Our economy becomes at risk. Early education promotes a love of learning. It gives children a base line to understand, process and express themselves in a positive and safe way. It gives them the tools they need to succeed in a larger environment... This profession presents its challenges when it come to long work hours, low pay, stressful situations and extremely high overhead.”
Time Magazine, Forbes, Harvard Magazine, U.S. News and World Report, The Center For American Progress, CBS, CNBC and the White House’s Domestic Policy Council director, among others, have said America is having a “child care crisis.”
“Too many families are struggling to afford or access high-quality care, and too many care workers are struggling to make a living doing this critically important work,” Domestic Police Council Director Susan Rice said during a call with reporters last month. “The president’s not going to wait to take action to address our nation’s care crisis.”
On April 18, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden announced executive actions intended to improve the nation’s child care options. His executive order on the matter includes more than 50 directives to nearly every cabinet-level agency “to expand access to affordable, high-quality care, and provide support for care workers and family caregivers,” according to an April 18 news release from the administration. The order directs federal agencies to identify which of their grant programs can support child care and long-term care for individuals working on federal projects, among other measures.
“Too many families and individuals struggle to access the affordable, high-quality care they need,” reads an April 18 news release from the administration. “The cost of child care is up 26% in the last decade and more than 200 percent over the past 30 years. For the elderly or people with disabilities long-term care costs are up 40% in the past decade. The result is many Americans — particularly women — stay out of the workforce to care for their families, making it hard for businesses to attract and retain a skilled workforce and for the economy to grow. A BCG brief forecasts losses of $290 billion each year in gross domestic product in 2030 and beyond if the U.S. fails to address the lack of affordable child care.”
More on the order can be found at https://bit.ly/3Ma1035.
