A 53-year-old Pray woman was caught on a surveillance camera crawling through someone’s basement window and now faces a burglary charge, according to allegations filed by the Park County Attorney’s Office.
At about 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2022, a woman reported she was notified by a Ring camera system that someone was in the garage of her home on Capricorn Drive in Emigrant. Camera footage showed the intruder check the garage entry door before crawling through basement window in the garage. The intruder had broken out the window.
“Another camera located inside of the residence showed the suspect inside the living room,” reads an affidavit filed by the county attorney’s office.
The resident hurried home and blocked the driveway with her vehicle, but the intruder, spooked by the sound of the arriving vehicle, got in her Chevrolet Traverse and drove down a steep embankment in order to evade the resident. The resident lost sight of the Traverse as it headed down Capricorn Drive toward the highway.
Camera footage showed the suspect coming upstairs, going through the kitchen and heading into the bedroom before being startled by the sound of the resident’s arriving vehicle and fleeing out the front door, according to the affidavit.
The resident told a sheriff’s office investigator that the only thing missing was $50 from a box on her headboard. The resident also reported someone had taken $30,000 from the same area in a previous incident.
“[The resident] had not reported that incident to law enforcement as she did not believe anything could be done since the missing money was cash,” reads the affidavit.
The investigator used video footage of the intruder standing next to a stuffed raccoon to estimate the suspect’s height at 5’3” and noted other physical descriptions such as being heavy set and having long, light-colored hair. The license plate of the fleeing vehicle indicated it was registered to Cameron Waters. Waters’ drivers license stated she was 5’3” and blonde.
“The video still image of the suspect had a striking resemblance to defendant,” reads the affidavit.
The resident later told the investigator that she believed the intruder was Waters, as the two had both worked at the Old Saloon in Emigrant and Waters knew she took home lots of cash.
The investigator obtained a warrant for Waters’ arrest. She was later released on bond and is due to appear before 15th Montana District Judge David J. Cybulski on March 31. Court records indicate a plea deal may have been reached. Her burglary charge is punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.