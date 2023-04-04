A 53-year-old Pray woman was caught on a surveillance camera crawling through someone’s basement window and now faces a burglary charge, according to allegations filed by the Park County Attorney’s Office.

At about 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2022, a woman reported she was notified by a Ring camera system that someone was in the garage of her home on Capricorn Drive in Emigrant. Camera footage showed the intruder check the garage entry door before crawling through basement window in the garage. The intruder had broken out the window.

