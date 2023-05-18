On Wednesday, Park County officials got up close and personal with taxpayers’ newest asset: a John Deere Tractor.
The 5090E utility tractor, rated at 90 horsepower, was delivered that afternoon to the county fairgrounds. County commissioner Mike Story, Fairgrounds & Parks Board members and others were on hand to check it out.
“It’s going to make a big difference,” said Morgan Squires, director of Park County Fairgrounds & Parks. “Hopefully a lot more groups will want to come use the arena.”
The availability of the tractor to prepare footing at the arena will make it easier for horse riders to come by for an afternoon of riding, Squires said. The tractor will be used to prepare various footing depths and can be used to move pallets and round bales.
The county bought the tractor from Conrad-based Frontline Ag Solutions LLC, which has 10 offices including one in Livingston. County commissioners voted unanimously May 2 to buy the tractor, and the Livingston Roundup Association offered to pay half of the total price of $80,253.52 and co-own the vehicle with the county.
The tractor also will allow county staff to prepare and clean up after special events, such as more quickly clearing out wood chips from the fairgrounds after the county fair, and it would also help the county better maintain the parking lot, Squires has said. Without a tracto,r the county has had to ask for help preparing for events.
Earlier this month, Squires told the commission that groups have opted not to use county fairgrounds facilities previously due to the lack of a tractor. With the vehicle, the county could see an annual increase in revenue of $10,000 to $13,000 per year, she told the commission.
