Big green tractor

Officials look at the new tractor to be used at the Park County Fairgrounds.

On Wednesday, Park County officials got up close and personal with taxpayers’ newest asset: a John Deere Tractor.

The 5090E utility tractor, rated at 90 horsepower, was delivered that afternoon to the county fairgrounds. County commissioner Mike Story, Fairgrounds & Parks Board members and others were on hand to check it out.

