Local families are invited to hone their green thumbs at the community garden in mid-May.
“We’re rented a plot at the community garden and will be hosting family gardening hour two to three times a week,” said Chelsey Murphy, coordinator for the Park County Early Childhood Coalition.
According to a flyer for the event, families can show up from 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting May 15. The Farm to School Community Garden is located at 215 E. Lewis St. in Livingston.
Murphy indicated she’s open to considering later times for people who can only participate after regular business hours, but this hasn’t been set.
“I just thought it would be a nice community-building, outdoor activity for our families,” she said.
Pets are not allowed at the garden and children can’t attend without a parent or guardian. Gardening tools and take-home activity kits will be provided, according to information from the coalition.
April 5 was the deadline for residents to apply for their own plots at the garden.
City officials are thinking of ways to encourage more community gardening. The matter was discussed at a budget workshop earlier this month. Commissioners didn’t arrive at a specific project but encouraged staff to find ways to support such efforts with the help of the Tree Board and the Parks and Trails Committee.
“There may be opportunities to address multiple areas of interest through this program,” City Manager Grant Gager said.
If staff and volunteers develop a solid idea, the city could issue a request for proposals and provide funding, officials said.
