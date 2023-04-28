Officials with the city of Livingston and Park County will meet in the coming weeks to discuss various possibilities for collaboration and cost sharing, including how to help property owners who live in “The Donut.”
The Donut is the area outside the city limits that also is known as the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. In this area, problems sometimes arise that don’t beg of clear regulatory solutions due to jurisdictional differences.
Livingston Commission Chair Melissa Nootz said she’s encountered the following challenges related to the Donut during her 4.5 years on the commission:
“One concern is that some people here in town have neighbors just across the city-county line, and the county doesn’t generally address issues such as compatible land use while we do here in town. These allowed uses are to protect the health and safety of our community members, to protect people’s property rights, and for many other reasons. Without compatible land use considerations in the County, some of my constituents are experiencing neighboring property owners in the County doing things that impact the quality of life of these Livingston residents.”
“Conversely, sometimes County residents come forward and want their ranches and open spaces protected. There are many tools that could help these Park County constituents, although I can’t think of any at this time that would be City-led since the County is not our jurisdiction.”
“There is also history of a land use application being brought before the City whereby the development was on the edge of the City’s jurisdiction and the developer skirted city regulations by proposing some part of the proposal just outside of city lines that would be in violation of our regulations or code.”
“There’s a common rural issue of developments popping up just outside of city limits not following city regulations, and it makes it more costly for those residents when the infrastructure needs to be updated because it’s not up to local code, if and when the area is later annexed into the City.”
“The wildland-urban interface is an issue that has also been brought up repeatedly, regarding issues related to wildfire, wildlife, amongst other concerns.”
During Tuesday’s joint city-county meeting, the issue of the Donut was brought up as a potential area of collaboration as the entities sort out various opportunities for cost sharing and service collaborations.
“It’s a hot topic on both sides of the [county-city] table, but outlining how that’s going to be addressed is a step towards kind of reducing the heat on that topic,” said Livingston City Commissioner Torrey Lyons during the meeting.
