Officials with the city of Livingston and Park County will meet in the coming weeks to discuss various possibilities for collaboration and cost sharing, including how to help property owners who live in “The Donut.”

The Donut is the area outside the city limits that also is known as the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. In this area, problems sometimes arise that don’t beg of clear regulatory solutions due to jurisdictional differences.

