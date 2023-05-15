Park County Commissioners are scheduled Tuesday to consider whether to authorize a public immunization program for July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

On the commissioners Tuesday agenda is a proposed task order between the Park County Health Department and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services for the delivery of immunization services to children, adolescents and adults. The purpose of the program is to improve and maintain community preparedness for influenza and other vaccine preventable disease pandemic responses, according to the task order.

