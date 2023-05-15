Park County Commissioners are scheduled Tuesday to consider whether to authorize a public immunization program for July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
On the commissioners Tuesday agenda is a proposed task order between the Park County Health Department and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services for the delivery of immunization services to children, adolescents and adults. The purpose of the program is to improve and maintain community preparedness for influenza and other vaccine preventable disease pandemic responses, according to the task order.
According to Park County Health Director Shannan Piccolo, the county stocks the following vaccines:
Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis – commonly referred to as a “tetanus booster”)
Hepatitis B
HPV (human papilloma virus)
Meningococcal
Influenza (seasonal)
COVIC (depending on what the new CDC recommendations will be)
"Tdap is something all adults should receive every 10 years and pregnant people should receive during each pregnancy," Piccolo said in a Monday email. "Students in Montana public schools are required to receive a Tdap booster before entering 7th grade. Hepatitis B is important for people who may be exposed to bloodborne pathogens at work. HPV and meningococcal are important vaccines for adolescents (along with Tdap) and we want to make them available, especially for teens who may not be getting regular visits with a primary care provider."
Under the order, the state will allocate $10,551 to the county health department so the latter can offer Montana Immunization Program education programs; offer vaccines at non-routine immunization clinics such as clinics at schools or sports; collaborate with private clinics, other public health programs, community-based organizations, and other stakeholders to promote immunizations; collaborate with cancer prevention partners to promote HPV vaccination; and collaborate with other immunization clinics to provide immunization education materials for pregnant women and their infants, among other services.
"The [Park County] Health Department receives a task order from the state every year to help fund immunization services," Piccolo wrote. "This year the Health Department is receiving $10,551 from the state. The task order requires us to be proficient in and use imMTrax which is the state system that tracks a person’s immunizations. The task order additionally requires us, in accordance with state law, work with schools on their immunization programs and provide assistance when requested. The health department is also required to hold immunization clinics, do outreach and education regarding the importance of immunizations, and collaborate with our public health emergency preparedness program and other community partners."