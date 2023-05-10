Livingston City Manager Grant Gager and two city commissioners attended Tuesday’s meeting of the Livingston Public Schools board, where officials discussed a proposal to transform the Washington Elementary property into a large recreation center owned and operated by the city.
“I think we have a great opportunity to partner here and have a fantastic facility,” Gager told the board.
The rec center project, also known as 4 Ranges Wellness Center, was proposed to include a recreational pool and separate lap pool, gymnasium, elevated running track, studio space, classrooms, locker rooms, offices and a large community room. The project is spearheaded by 4 Ranges Community Recreation Foundation Inc. The City Commission voted unanimously in March to enter into a memorandum of understanding with 4 Ranges to help bring the project to fruition.
The project initially called for a facility of almost 50,000 square feet. Gager told school board members that a facility of this size may be beyond the ability of the city to operate and may be larger than needed. The major donors of the 4 Ranges project have assented to a smaller facility, which he said could fit on the 2.25-acre site of Washington and be in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 square feet.
But the Washington site isn’t the only property under consideration, Gager said.
“We are looking at some sites the city already owns and some other public sites that may be subject to a land swap or donation or other transaction,” Gager said. “We’re in conversation with private landowners for purchase, donation or land swap.”
Gager told the board about $5 million in private donor funding for the project would be at risk if a decision on site location wasn’t made before December. The two large gifts that make up the bulk of the private donor funding also are contingent on voters approving a levy on the November 2023 ballot that would fund the rec center’s operations, he said.
In early March, 4 Ranges officials said they’d obtained philanthropic commitments of $18.7 million for the project. The foundation expected to be able to raise additional funds through the sale of tax credits totaling $4.5 million — but only if the facility was built in the census tract designated as economically distressed and thereby eligible for the federal New Markets Tax Credit Program. Although the Washington property isn’t in this census tract, the loss of the $4.5 million wouldn’t matter, Gager told the board.
“If the 4 Ranges Foundation has already raised close to $20 million of private funds — really in a quiet campaign thus far without any push for public, small-dollar contributions — I remain pretty confident that we can close the gap without the New Markets Tax Credits,” said Gager.
Some school board officials seemed receptive to the idea. None expressed opposition. No decision was made, and the matter wasn’t on the board’s agenda as an action item, just a presentation.
“If our answer is yes, the most we can say is maybe, because there are so many unknowns,” said then-Chair Tom Shellenberg. “But we will do the work to give you that yes or no or maybe...”
School board members voted last month to consolidate B.A. Winans Elementary School and Washington Elementary School, thereby closing the latter campus. The district had identified $1.4 million in needed spending cuts from the elementary and high school budgets, and the closure of Washington, plus other budget reductions, saves $824,418, according to Livingston Public Schools Superintendent Lynne Scalia.
School officials haven’t decided what to do with the Washington property, which they’ve said requires significant repairs.
“It needs a new roof,” Scalia said of Washington during an April 20 interview.
Scalia said repairs could cost millions of dollars, and figuring out what should be done with the property could be part of a comprehensive facilities planning project by the school district — an effort led by the new superintendent after her retirement at the end of this school year.
The superintendent at Hardin School Districts 17H and 1, Eldon “Chad” Johnson, accepted an offer of employment as Livingston Public Schools’ new superintendent in February. As part of that facilities planning effort, officials are deciding whether to ensure school campuses are close together or spread out. At a recent school safety meeting, officials mentioned the benefits of having campuses close together in the event of an emergency that calls for a swift law enforcement response.
