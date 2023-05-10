IMG_20230509_182746093.jpg

From left, Livingston City Manager Grant Gager, City Commissioner Quentin Schwarz and Commission Chair Melissa Nootz stop for a photo after Tuesday’s meeting of the Livingston Public Schools board.

Livingston City Manager Grant Gager and two city commissioners attended Tuesday’s meeting of the Livingston Public Schools board, where officials discussed a proposal to transform the Washington Elementary property into a large recreation center owned and operated by the city.

“I think we have a great opportunity to partner here and have a fantastic facility,” Gager told the board.

