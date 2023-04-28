Members of the Park County Planning Board will host a series of Public Engagement Community workshops starting next week, with the plan to conduct at least seven such meetings in different parts of Park County over coming months.
“The Park County Planning Board wants to know how you would like to be heard,” reads a press release from Karrie Kahle, Livingston city commissioner and business and community partnerships director for the Park County Environmental Council.. “Join neighbors and Planning Board members to brainstorm communication ideas.”
Meetings in Emigrant and Gardiner are scheduled May 4 and May 15.
A subcommittee of the planning board has been working on details since the start of the year, before getting an official go-ahead April 20 at a joint meeting of the county commission and the board.
“Organizers, Kate Stewart and Bryan Wells, are optimistic the process will help build trust at a time when it might be the most needed,” reads the press release. “Stewart, who is an expert in helping build better relationships through better communication, developed the Park County Engagement Plan that helps lay out overall goals and benefits of improved engagement.”
The board expects to host meetings in Wilsall, Clyde Park, Cooke City, Springdale and Livingston.
One priority of the subcommittee is building trust between residents and county officials and to ensure public processes are accessible to the general public.
“It’s every person’s responsibility to be involved in the government of their community but it’s the government’s responsibility to make it easy to be involved,” Wells said in the release.
Current planning board members include: Taya Cromley, Bryan Wells, Dustin Homan, Lara Birkes, Gordon Elley, Anne Buckley and Zachary Park.
Public Engagement Community Workshop Schedule
Emigrant
Thursday, May 4, 5:30 p.m., Emigrant Hall, 101 Story Road
Gardiner
Monday, May 15, 5:30 p.m., Gardiner Community Church, 318 W. Main St.
