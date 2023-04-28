Members of the Park County Planning Board will host a series of Public Engagement Community workshops starting next week, with the plan to conduct at least seven such meetings in different parts of Park County over coming months.

“The Park County Planning Board wants to know how you would like to be heard,” reads a press release from Karrie Kahle, Livingston city commissioner and business and community partnerships director for the Park County Environmental Council.. “Join neighbors and Planning Board members to brainstorm communication ideas.”

