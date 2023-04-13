UPDATE: The Shields River Road Bridge over Flathead Creek has been repaired and was opened to regular traffic, according to a Thursday afternoon statement from Park County.
Officials closed portions of Shields River and Fiddle Creek roads on Wednesday after waterways flooded due to snowmelt.
Fiddle Creek Road was closed Wednesday from Highway 89 to Shields River Road East due to the large amount of water flowing over the road. But at 10:27 a.m. Thursday, Park County Public Works Director Matt Whitman said he expected it to be open in the next few hours.
Once waters recede, repairs to the road surface will be made, he said in a Wednesday statement.
A portion of Shields River Road — the first bridge right out of Wilsall — was closed Wednesday and remained closed Thursday morning.
“We’re hoping to have it open by the weekend,” Whitman said Thursday morning.
The bridge was closed after floodwaters scoured behind the abutment on Shields River Road over Flathead Creek, according to Whitman’s statement on Wednesday.
“Passenger vehicles are able to use Potter Creek Road and bridge to access the upper Shields River valley,” reads the statement. “Park County road crew began performing work on the bridge this afternoon and will continue over the next couple days.”
As waters recede, county staff and engineers will inspect bridges throughout the valley looking for any damage that may not have been visible when waters were higher.
“Once we have secured bridges we will begin repairing roads,” Whitman wrote. “With the large amount of damage we are seeing on every road in the North half of the counties repairs may take several weeks. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work on repairs from another historic event.”
Although a gauge read that the Shields River peaked at 6.05 feet, locals in the area who had lived there for decades reported it was the highest they’d ever seen the river, Whitman said.
“I’m suspecting the gauge was wrong,” Whitman said.
