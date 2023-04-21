School officials monitor HB 352

At left, Lynne Scalia, superintendent for Livingston Public Schools, looks at Washington School Principal Anne Penn Cox's phone as they track the progress of HB 352, which, if passed, would continue to fund the local 2YK program.

 Sean Batura

A bill to fund an early childhood literacy program benefiting as many as 36 local 4-year-olds was pending in the state legislature Friday, and local school district officials said they’re worried it won’t pass. 

“If HB 352 doesn’t pass, we would lose funding on July 1, from our understanding,” said Lynne Scalia, superintendent for Livingston Public Schools. 

