A bill to fund an early childhood literacy program benefiting as many as 36 local 4-year-olds was pending in the state legislature Friday, and local school district officials said they’re worried it won’t pass.
“If HB 352 doesn’t pass, we would lose funding on July 1, from our understanding,” said Lynne Scalia, superintendent for Livingston Public Schools.
If that happens, the school board would have to end the program or find alternative funding, she confirmed.
A January analysis of data from the local 2YK at Washington indicated there had been significant literacy gains among the two classes of 4-year-olds in the program, which also is referred to as the 2YK program.
“A lot of the kids are already learning kindergarten concepts and meeting various kindergarten benchmarks by the time they leave 2-year kindergarten,” said Washington School Principal Anne Penn Cox.
Officials: This isn’t ‘government-funded childcare’
There’s a popular misconception that 2YK is "just government-funded childcare,” Scalia said.
“We would invite anyone to come to observe and to look at our data,” Scalia said. “There are quite a few of these two-year kindergarten programs in the state, and I’ve heard them called glorified daycares and they’re not."
Cox said 2YK teachers focus on kindergarten literacy and mathematical concepts.
“We have metrics that we closely monitor which we like to see students meet at certain times of the year,” Cox said. “If students meet these metrics, they are likely to be on-track to become fluent readers.”
Expectations exceeded
By the end of the year, 2YK kids should ideally know 18 out of 26 uppercase letter names.
“By the middle of the year, our current average in both our 2YK classes is 19, which is a huge foundational skill,” Cox said.
Teacher also try to have the children able to know 15 out of 26 lowercase letters. By the middle of this school year, the 2YK children knew an average of 17 lowercase letters, according to Cox.
“So these are students who are already beginning to read two-letter, three-letter words before they hit kindergarten,” Cox said. “It’s pretty incredible. That at was January data review.”
2YK operates on the same schedule as kindergarten classes — they start in August and end in June.
By local school district policy, if more students apply for 2YK than there are available seats, 75% of those seats go to students whose families meet a certain income threshold. Some of the 25% of the remaining seats are allocated randomly to applicants. The school board recently approved district employees to get first dibs on those 25% of seats. There are usually 2-3 children per year of district staff who have qualifying 4-year olds, Scalia confirmed.
"This is a program that gives most of the seats to economically challenged kids, those who could be at risk, and so this program is getting some really solid results and giving them a super-strong foundation by the time they make their way into first grade," Scalia said. "That’s exciting work.”
As of Friday, HB 352 was in the Montana Senate’s Finance and Claims Committee. The committee members were expected to take executive action on the bill Friday afternoon, according to an email from the office of the bill's sponsor, Rep. Brad Barker.
“We’re tracking HB 352 very closely,” Scalia said.
Also in favor of the bill is Zero to Five Montana, a early childhood advocacy organization sponsored by Intermountain Children’s Home, a 501(c)3 organization. The organization's claims about the bill can be read at https://zerotofive.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/4.19.2023-Early-Literacy-and-HB-352.pdf.
The version bill posted to the legislature's website March 25 can be read at https://leg.mt.gov/bills/2023/billhtml/HB0352.htm.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.