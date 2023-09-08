Conductor Warren R. McGee, left, delivers train orders to his father, engineer Harold E. McGee, right, before the 4 p.m. departure of the Alaskan train to Billings and point East to Chicago on Nov. 21, 1950. This was the first trip that father and son took together on Northern Pacific Railway passenger trains together, according to the Yellowstone Gateway Museum.
A photo taken by railroad historian Warren McGee featuring the new Muir Tunnel in 1945. The 1884 tunnel is on the left and the 1945 tunnel is on the right, both allowed single-track passage of Northern Pacific Railway trains under the highway over Bozeman Pass. In this photo, crews are, in McGee’s words, “throwing track over to put new Bozeman Tunnel into service.” It reportedly cost $1,250 for the 3015-foot-long tunnel that was 18 by 26 feet.
Harold McGee/Yellowstone Gateway Museum
Warren McGee/Yellowstone Gateway Museum
A closeup in 1945 of an 1884 tunnel on the left and a newer tunnel on the right, both allowing for single-track passage of Northern Pacific Railway trains under the highway over Bozeman Pass.
City officials and local nonprofits have agreed to partner on a statue of the late Warren McGee, who was widely known for his work preserving Livingston’s heritage as a rail town.
The statue will be created by Mary Michaels and placed at the Livingston Depot Center. Michaels crafted the statue of Sacajawea now located at Sacajawea Park. The project is made possible through an initial grant from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, according to a city staff report.