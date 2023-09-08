City officials and local nonprofits have agreed to partner on a statue of the late Warren McGee, who was widely known for his work preserving Livingston’s heritage as a rail town.

The statue will be created by Mary Michaels and placed at the Livingston Depot Center. Michaels crafted the statue of Sacajawea now located at Sacajawea Park. The project is made possible through an initial grant from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, according to a city staff report.

