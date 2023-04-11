Have you ever gone on a walking tour and thought that you could deliver a great tour yourself?
The Yellowstone Gateway Museum is seeking volunteer walking tour guides for summer 2023, giving people an opportunity to embrace and share local history, a museum news release said.
Downtown Livingston tours planned this year include “Ghosts and Ghost Signs,” “Local Bars and Brews,” and new this year, “Art and Architecture.” The museum is also looking for guides to lead Gardiner History Walking Tours.
Tours are offered late afternoons/early evenings during the week beginning in June. The time commitment is usually about two hours per tour. Training and notebooks are provided by the museum.
“Ghosts and Ghost Signs” tour participants discover ghost signs on historic buildings in Livingston, Montana’s downtown, revealing interesting stories associated with businesses and entrepreneurs of the past. This journey through time weaves through main streets and alleyways, and includes a few ghost stories.
“Local Bars and Brews” tour-goers visit four bars, while the guide reveals rich and varied histories, and participants sample beers, quenching their thirst for both.
“Art and Architecture” tour explores the history of Livingston as revealed through its oldest buildings while inspiring participants with the creativity of the area’s own artists through time.
Tour proceeds benefit the Yellowstone Gateway Museum and help keep educational programming going.