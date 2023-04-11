Jack Luther

Yellowstone Gateway Museum tour guide Jack Luther heads up a tour in Livingston.

 Courtesy of Yellowstone Gateway Museum

Have you ever gone on a walking tour and thought that you could deliver a great tour yourself?

The Yellowstone Gateway Museum is seeking volunteer walking tour guides for summer 2023, giving people an opportunity to embrace and share local history, a museum news release said.

