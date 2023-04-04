Park County officials say when it comes to mud, grading can worsen road conditions rather than improve them.
The county’s road department had been receiving a large number of calls about muddy roads, and so it offered some insight into a sticky situation.
“The frost coming out of the ground is coupled with large amounts of moisture (rain and/or snow),” reads a Monday news release from the county. “The muddy surface that this causes gets worse with excessive traffic or heavy vehicles.”
This is why the county’s heavy grading equipment can make muddy roads even worse for travel. Additionally, putting more gravel on the road actually hinders conditions by adding another layer to the muddy surface, making it even harder for the road to dry out, according to the news release.
“Therefore, time is the best healer,” reads the release. “Warm temperatures and low moisture will help the gravel roads dry out, which will then allow the graders to properly reshape the roads.”
Officials say they’ll continue to monitor the county’s gravel roads and spot grade where effective.
“Once conditions allow, crews will increase grading efforts to reshape the roads,” reads the release.
