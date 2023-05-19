Park High School students were awarded at least $1,576,500 in scholarships this year.
The awardees were announced at a ceremony held Tuesday at Park High School, attended by students, their families and school staff.
“This small senior class has persevered through the most unknown, awkward, time in education with the pandemic that loomed over the majority of their high school education,” wrote Abby Kinsey, Park High School counselor, in an email. “It was very hard for them to even envision a future for quite a while, but they turned that around, persevered, and started investing in their education and their future. We are extremely grateful to our local scholarship families, businesses, and organizations who continued to believe and invest in them also! It is just fantastic that a small community can give over $200,000 in scholarships to Park High students!”
As of this week there were still about six or so scholarships that students had applied for and were waiting to hear back on. These results will be reported when available.
The awards were as follows:
Baylor Arterburn
Montana University System STEM Scholarship, $6,000
Montana State Premiere Scholarship, $8,000
Jack Bandstra, Salutatorian
Entering Electrician Apprenticeship
Rylan Beye
University of Montana Achievement Scholarship, $8,000
Jay Broughton
University of Montana-Western Montana 10 Scholarship, $12,000
Gage Bober
Montana State Premiere Scholarship $1500/year, $6,000
Montana Community Foundation Scholarhip, $20,000
SLAM (Support Local Artists & Musicians) Award, $500
Fjelstad Sisters Scholarship, $1,000
Ava Braham
Denison University Alumni Scholarship, $20,000/year, $80,000
Calvin Caplis, Valedictorian
University of Montana Merit Scholarship, $16,000
College of Business Direct Admit Scholarship, $2,000
Marvin O. Palmer Scholarship, $4,000
Park Electric Luck of the Draw, $2,000
Mariah Creason
Montana State Premiere Scholarship, $10,000
Frank Chesarek Memorial Scholarship, $2,500
Montana Community Foundation Scholarhip, $20,000
Jim & Shirley Ricci Trust scholarship, $500
Ernie Sandberg Service above Self Scholarship, $1,000
Reach Higher Montana Scholarship, $2,000
Shining Mountain Club Scholarship, $1,000
Park Electric Luck of the Draw, $2,000
Thomas E. Lane Memorial Scholarship, $4,000
Sibanye Stillwater Community Scholarship, $1,000
American Legion Riders Scholarship, $500
Sky Federal Credit Union Martha V. Hampson Scholarship, $1,000
Chapter BW PEO Scholarship, $2,500
Timberland ACE Hardware Scholarship, $1,000
Erickson Memorial American Bank Scholarship, $4,000
Pacific Northwest College Counseling PNACAC Scholarship, $2,000
Ryan Davis
University of Montana Achievement Scholarship, $4,000
Patrick Donovan
United States Navy GI Bill, $100,000
Andrew Durgan
Montana State Premiere Scholarship, $6,000
Jane Buttrey Memorail Scholarship, $1,300
Livingston Education Association Scholarship, $1,000
Marvin O. Palmer Scholarship, $4,000
Erickson Memorial American Bank Scholarship, $4,000
Hilfred Paterson Schatzer Scholarship, $1,000
Anna Gasparakis
University of Dublin International Study Abroad 16,000 Euro, $17,325 USD
Aubrielle Grandpre
University of Montana Western Admission Scholarship, $500
Fjelstad Sisiers Scholarship, $1,000
Marvin O. Palmer Scholarship, $4,000
Crown Butte Resources LTD scholarship, $2,500
Jessica Gubler
Dickinson State University Wrestling Scholarship, $6,200
Jessica Sibanye-Stillwater Dependent Scholarship (4 years), $8,000
Kiela Hawk, Valedictorian
University of Dallas Trustee Scholarship, $128,000
University of Dallas German Departmental Scholarship, $4,000
Seattle King County Realtors First Citizen Award, $5,000
Chapter P PEO Scholarship, $2,500
Marvin O. Palmer Scholarship, $4,000
Mitchell Hawkes
Marvin O. Palmer Scholarship, $4,000
Wayne & Rosalene Peterson Scholarship, $1,000
Sibanye-Stillwater Community Scholarship, $1,000
Danyk Jacobsen, Salutatorian
University of Mary Academic, Wrestling & HAMM School of Engineering Scholarships (not disclosed)
Montana Community Foundation Scholarship, $20,000
Sibanye-Stillwater Community Scholarship, $1,000
Sky Federal Credit Union Walter H. Martin Scholarship, $1,000
Caleb Jergenson
University of Northwestern Dean’s Scholarship, $56,000
Eagle Scholar Award, $20,000
University of Northwestern Grant & Legacy Grant, $2,400
Daniel Jesson
Northwestern Renewable Energy Institute, $1,000
Paige Makris
Tarleton State University President Guaranteed Scholarship, $6,500
Ava Malone
Allen Family Agriculture Scholarship, $2,000
Northwest College Rodeo Scholarship, $15,000
FFA Alumni Scholarship, $500
Matthew Marlowe
Lehigh University Trustees’ Scholarship, $122,000
Montana Community Foundation Scholarship, $20,000
MCTM Math Excellence Award, $500
Outstanding PHS student in Science Award, $100
Park Electric Luck of the Draw, $2,000
Livingston ELKS Most Valuable Student Scholarship, $500
Lance Mascari
Montana State University Premiere Scholarship $2500/year, $10,000
Irie O’Dea
University of Montana Payne Family Impact Scholarship, $3,900
U of M Academic Achievement Scholarship $1,000/year, $4,000
Montana University System STEM/Heallthcare Scholarship, $6,000
SLAM (Support Local Artists & Musicians) Award, $500
Haley Rigler
Montana State Premiere Scholarship, $4,000
Alice Lee Lund Trust Fund FFA State Officer Scholarship, $3,000
Park Electric Luck of the Draw, $2,000
Kaylee Roberts
Sibanye-Stillwater Dependent Scholarship (4 years), $8,000
Georgia Robertson
Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE) Scholarship to Colorado State University, $40,000
Laine Sanders
University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship $3,000/year, $12,000
Charlie Serafin
Gonzaga University Dussault Scholarship, $86,000
Montana Community Foundation Scholarship, $20,000
Big Sky Wind Drinkers Scholarship, $1,000
Reach Higher Montana Scholarship, $1,000
Night Owl Run/Seamus Camp Memorial Scholarship, $500
PFL Founders Scholarship, $2,500
Hailey Smith
University of Montana-Missoula College Academic Achievement Scholarship, $6,000
Sibanye-Stillwater Community Scholarship, $1,000
Timberland ACE Hardware Scholarship, $1,000
Elise Wadle, Valedictorian
University of Puget Sound Trustee Scholarship, $124,000
Puget Sound Music Scholarship, $28,000
Puget Sound Visit Scholarship, $4,000
Night Owl Run/Seamus Camp Memorial Scholarship, $500
Lily Weimer, Valedictorian
University of Tampa Presidential Scholarship, $72,000
Montana Youth Soccer Association Scholarship, $500
Jim & Shirley Ricci Trust scholarship, $500
Livingston Rotary Club scholarship, $1,000
Crown Butte Resources LTD scholarship, $2,500
Sibanye-Stillwater Dependent Scholarship (4 years), $8,000
Elliana Wester
Montana State Premiere Scholarship, $8,000
ELKS Foundation Scholarship, $4,000
Athalia Windham, Valedictorian & Student Council President
North Carolina State University Park Scholars Scholarship, $213,000
Wilson College of Textiles Centennial Scholarship, $67,500
North Carolina State Engineering Park Finalist Scholarship, $10,000
Park County PEO Community Scholarship, $5,000
Mikayia Wood
Reed Nursing Scholarship-attending Montana Tech Nursing Program, $275
Jessica Worthen
Montana University System STEM Scholarship, $8,000
Montana State Premiere Scholarship, $6,000
