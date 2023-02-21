Spring Rodeo

A bronco tries to throw its rider at a previouis Montana State University annual Spring Rodeo.

 MSU photo by Erin Brush

Tickets go on sale today for the 2023 Montana State University Spring Rodeo, which will run Thursday, April 13, through Sunday, April 16, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, an MSU News Service release said.

The action begins at 7 p.m. Thursday with performance rounds. Friday and Saturday slack rounds will start at 10 a.m., and performance rounds will begin at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the short-go performance will kick off at 1 p.m.