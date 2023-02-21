Tickets go on sale today for the 2023 Montana State University Spring Rodeo, which will run Thursday, April 13, through Sunday, April 16, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, an MSU News Service release said.
The action begins at 7 p.m. Thursday with performance rounds. Friday and Saturday slack rounds will start at 10 a.m., and performance rounds will begin at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the short-go performance will kick off at 1 p.m.
This year, all seating is reserved. Tickets for a single day range in price from $8 to $25, and tickets for the entire weekend range from $66.50 to $81. Children ages 2 and under are free if sitting on a guardian’s lap. To purchase tickets, visit msubobcats.com/tickets.
The four-day rodeo will feature MSU men’s and women’s teams competing against six other Big Sky regional teams: Dawson Community College, Miles Community College, MSU-Northern, the University of Montana, UM-Western and Northwest Community College in Powell, Wyoming.
The rodeo will also be livestreamed. Links will be available closer to the event on the MSU Rodeo website.