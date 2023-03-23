lawsuit

Thomas Zurbuchen of Billings, one of the plaintiffs in a class action suit testifies in Yellowstone District Court before Judge Mike Salvagni on April 27, 2021.

 Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan

A case pitting Montana’s largest city against itself has been resolved after the City of Billings and a group of residents suing it for billing practices on water bills has announced a settlement after four-and-a-half years of litigation.

The class-action suit centers on fees the city charged to residential users of its water and sewer service. The residents proved that the additional fees, which the city called “franchise fees,” were an illegal sales tax.

