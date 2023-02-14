Indigenous people's day

Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, who is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, testifies on behalf of his Senate Bill 141, which would have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Montana.

 Screenshot via Montana Public Affairs Network

The latest attempt to replace Columbus Day in Montana with Indigenous Peoples’ Day was tabled Monday on a party-line vote.

Around 30 people testified last week on behalf of this year’s attempt to change the holiday, which was again sponsored Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, who is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Multiple prior attempts to create the holiday in Montana also failed.