A bill is headed to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk that redraws the Public Service Commission district lines in a matter that Democrats have criticized as unfairly balancing them to favor Republicans.

The House voted 65-32 on Monday to pass Sen. Keith Regier’s Senate Bill 109 on third reading — its final hurdle before going to the governor’s desk. Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill, joined Democrats in voting against the bill.

