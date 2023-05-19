The 12th Red Ants Pants Music Festival announced its 2023 main stage lineup, which features Grammy Award-winner Tanya Tucker, Grammy nominees for Best Americana Album, The Wood Brothers, Larkin Poe, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, The War And Treaty, and many more, a Red Ants Pants news release said.

As part of its mission to promote rural communities, the festival released its all-star 2023 lineup and tickets recently went on sale during a live event at the historic Strand Theatre in White Sulphur Springs, Montana.

