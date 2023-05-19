The 12th Red Ants Pants Music Festival announced its 2023 main stage lineup, which features Grammy Award-winner Tanya Tucker, Grammy nominees for Best Americana Album, The Wood Brothers, Larkin Poe, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, The War And Treaty, and many more, a Red Ants Pants news release said.
As part of its mission to promote rural communities, the festival released its all-star 2023 lineup and tickets recently went on sale during a live event at the historic Strand Theatre in White Sulphur Springs, Montana.
This year’s Red Ants Pants Music Festival will take place July 27-30 on the Jackson Ranch just outside of White Sulphur Springs.
This year’s main stage lineup also features Ned LeDoux (son of country legend Chris LeDoux), American Aquarium, Montana’s own Stephanie Quayle, Tami Neilson, Madeline Edwards, Arlo McKinley, Kaitlin Butts, The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Logan Ledger, Goodnight Moonshine, and 2022 Red Ants Pants Music Festival Emerging Artist Competition winners Dusty The Kid & The Recession Special.
The street dance on Main Street on Thursday, July 27 will be headlined by Denim & Dust with opener Kenan Flannery joining in all the way from Ireland. In addition, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival will include 15 side stage performances along with Demo Area activities designed to teach, showcase, and celebrate traditional work skills.
“Our lineup is a great reflection of our mission in terms of featuring so many incredibly talented female artists,” said Sarah Calhoun, Red Ants Pants Music Festival producer. “We work year-round to bring a diverse mix of the country heroes whose songs we know by heart along with rising stars who might not otherwise find themselves in the middle of Montana. We’ve had some incredible lineups over the years and this year’s is certainly one for the books.”
The Red Ants Pants festival historically sells out, so early ticket purchase is recommended. The volunteer-supported, homegrown music festival is a program of the non-profit Red Ants Pants Foundation. Visit www.redantspantsmusicfestival.com/tickets.
